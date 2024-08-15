‘What I’m about to say is gonna shock you’: James Woods confesses his love for a ‘View’ co-host and an era-defining rom-com director

Actor James Woods, whose career has been stifled by political opinions he often expresses on social media, made a recent confession that will likely stun both his followers and anyone unaware of his unapologetic beliefs.

Woods has become a major anti-Democrat voice on X, with his posts consistently being shared by his 4 million followers. He refers to himself as centrist while rejecting the label of “conservative firebrand” that many have placed on him. Woods pinpoints his political stance as being one that’s loyal to the U.S. Constitution.

Despite his popularity, he gave a recent interview that few are talking about, at least in regards to a surprising confession.

Woods did an extensive interview on the Megyn Kelly Show podcast, and made many ears prick up when he said, “What I’m about to say is gonna shock you.”

No, it wasn’t the usual political talking points sprinkled with heavier emphasis on something we’ve all heard before. It really was shocking, but in a very good way.

What was Woods’ confession?

He stated, “I’m gonna lose a million followers on Twitter right now. I love Whoopi Goldberg.”

Woods immediately followed it up by saying,”I hate her politics,” before further explaining his love for Goldberg while on the set of the 1996 movie Ghosts of Mississippi. “Whoopi and I had the best time together. She was such a sweet person. We became great friends.”

As if James Woods’ appreciation for The View host wasn’t enough of a shocking confession for one interview, Woods smacked us all with one more expression of love for another Democrat that, like Woods, is hugely popular on X.

Megyn Kelly actually brought it up when she told Woods that she heard that he and Rob Reiner were friends. Woods quickly stated, “Oh, I love Rob!”

He explained his point of view about his friend, saying, “Rob Reiner is a patriot. And by that I mean he is passionate about ideas that he believes in.”

Reiner, who actually directed the aforementioned film Ghosts of Mississippi as well as other major hits like When Harry Met Sally, earned Woods’ admiration. The actor said of Reiner, “He truly cares about this country.” while also specifying, “I think he’s very wrong about a lot of his social aggressive ideas but he’s entitled to that.”

Perhaps the biggest point of the interview for Woods, or at least the one that most people need to hear, is when he said, “What’s magnificent about this country is that Rob Reiner and I can be friends and completely disagree on just about everything!”

Certainly, Woods’ interview has a lesson — intentional or not. Just because people might have conflicting politics doesn’t mean they can’t get along. In this political landscape, it certainly seems easier said than done. Though, maybe it shouldn’t be.

“We don’t have to hate each other,” James Woods explained, reminding everyone not to lose who you care about because of expressing what you care about.

Love over hate is nothing new but it doesn’t hurt to be reminded of it, especially in an election year.

