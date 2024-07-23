‘If you’re over a certain age, you don’t have what it takes’: Whoopi Goldberg lashes out at Democrats for their handling of Joe Biden’s presidential step-down

Whoopi Goldberg is the latest celebrity to respond to Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race, with The View co-host saying she’s “bored” by the idea that people over a certain age “don’t have what it takes.”

For context, Biden announced his decision to step down from presidential duties following his current term, after weeks of mounting concern regarding his age and fitness to run from both sides of the political aisle.

Much of this concern was raised following Biden’s lackluster debate performance in June, which was criticized both by his opponents and fellow Democrats like Nancy Pelosi, who ultimately led the charge in pressuring Biden’s withdrawal.

Now, Goldberg has weighed in on this sentiment around Biden’s and age and fitness to run in a recent episode of The View, saying the “messaging” that has emerged since Biden’s exit regarding older people is “horrific.” While the actress has made no secret of her opposition to Trump in the past, she nonetheless criticized the Democrats and their handling of Biden’s exit, saying the ousting is evidence of a culture in which someone’s older age means they “don’t really have what it takes to do the job.”

“I’m bored by hearing that,” Goldberg added. She went on to clarify that while she still supports presumptive nominee Kamala Harris — who she’s vouched for “from day one” and believes “can do the job” — she was nevertheless disappointed by the Democrats choosing to comment on Biden’s age “publicly and in everybody’s face.”

Alongside Pelosi, fellow high-profile Democrats like Jim Clyburn, Adam Frisch, and Lloyd Doggett, as well as celebrities George Clooney and Stephen King, were among those to publicly raise concerns regarding Biden’s age following the debate.

Joe Biden has been a fine president, but it’s time for him—in the interests of the America he so clearly loves—to announce he will not run for re-election. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 8, 2024

More broadly, Goldberg said the discourse prompted by chatter about Biden’s age “really pissed [her] off”, since it is “disrespectful” and implies that older people are “doddering”. While Goldberg’s criticisms of ageism might be valid in regard to other fields of employment, it’s perhaps useful to remember that we’re talking about the presidency, which is perhaps the most powerful job in the country and therefore requires a more thorough examination of a candidate’s competence.

In any case, Goldberg reiterated that “regardless of who the nominee will be, it’s going to be up to the people” to decide who wins the election this November.

It adds to the actress’ similar comments in support of Biden earlier this month, in which she declared she was more interested in seeing whether he could do the job than his status as the oldest-sitting president.

