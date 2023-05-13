‘Oh God, Charlize would end you’: There are no doubts who would win after Megyn Kelly challenges Charlize Theron for supporting drag queens

A single mention of drag queens has once again proven enough to spark a brand new feud between those supporting them and those believing they target children. The topic gets hotter every day and this time it’s between Charlize Theron and Megyn Kelly in a battle royale to the death, or at least some fans seem to want it to go there.

The fight started with Charlize Theron doing a shoutout for a drag queen fundraiser over the weekend called “Drag Isn’t Dangerous.” Her video went viral where she says she’ll “f–k anybody up who is, like, trying to f–k with anything with” drag queens. Of course, the fact that the Atomic Blonde actress has a transgender child has now become a part of the conversation after she helped the drag community raise over half a million dollars to combat anti-LGBT legislation and specifically, legislation that is attempting to ban drag queen children’s book readings for kids.

When Megyn Kelly heard those words, she challenged Theron to come “f-k her up!” She sees the drag queen performances as an attempt to groom children, which is a common thought among conservatives who are growing in their belief that the LGBTQ+ community is targeting kids. Kelly’s response is quite surreal given the fact that Theron played her in Bombshell, a film about sexual harassment at FOX News when Roger Allies was running the place.

Megyn Kelly to Charlize Theron: know what you're supporting. pic.twitter.com/gEDGjVBIB4 — ℝ𝕠𝕔𝕜𝕖𝕥 (@rdbrewer4) May 13, 2023

While Theron is yet to respond, her fans have accepted Kelly’s challenge on her behalf and are already placing their bets.

Charlize Theron is a classically trained ballerina who is combat trained due to all the action movies she’s been in.



Money’s on her. https://t.co/YBiMkEgs9s — @[email protected] (@Imani_Barbarin) May 13, 2023

Imagine if Theron actually takes this challenge seriously. A certain commercial comes to mind when one sits down to daydream about the final result.

I truly, so very much, wish Charlize would just roll into Megyn’s little recording booth, throwing things off like that Dior commercial, fully ready. https://t.co/4M3T919jd5 pic.twitter.com/MK6KbvRaFr — Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) May 13, 2023

Seeing that Theron played Kelly in Bombshell with such finesse that she got an Oscar nomination for it, references to the fact were bound to wiggle their way into the drama.

Charlize will beat you up and then play you and herself in the movie about the time she beat you up. https://t.co/ulKpBcPThs — Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) May 13, 2023

It is believed that playing an action hero can rub off if the training is taken seriously. If that is indeed the case, Theron should be considered a formidable adversary.

lmao Charlize would beat her ass https://t.co/YJc0lZp6r4 pic.twitter.com/X3P9dY2B0t — over-educated under-loved millennial cat lady (@katherinetheok) May 13, 2023

While we would like to remind you an actual physical tussle happening between the two is nothing more than a pipe dream, those already imagining the epic battle are sure Kelly or any of her supporters have no chance of winning.

Charlize would make short work of you girl. 🤣😂🤣😂 — DeniseWaltsMom🌊🇺🇦☮ (@MomWalts) May 13, 2023

Of course, the conservative commenters are showing their support for Kelly, but no one is commenting on whether or not she could win a fight against Theron.