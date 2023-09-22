What is Alex Murdaugh’s net worth in 2023?

Now that he's plead guilty to financial fraud and money laundering, how will that affect his finances?

Before he was found guilty of the murder of his wife and son, Alex Murdaugh was a prominent South Carolina lawyer with enough money to cover generations of his family’s finances.

Then, on June 7, 2021, Margaret Murdaugh and Paul Murdaugh were found dead near the dog kennels at the family’s Islandton home in South Carolina, and Alex was charged with the crime. The finer details of the tragedy have become the bedrock of several documentaries including Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal on Netflix and Murdaugh Murders: A Deadly Dynasty on Hulu. The crimes have become a stain on his legacy and the entire Murdaugh dynasty. But they are not the only problems plaguing this now-disgraced lawyer.

Alex Murdaugh is also accused of stealing millions of dollars from his clients throughout the years, according to CNN. Here is a man who was a once respected lawyer with enough money to last multiple lifetimes. Today, he’s living out the remainder of his life behind bars without the possibility of parole. This begs the question: how much is Alex Murdaugh worth now?

What is Alex Murdaugh’s net worth?

For a man who’s stolen millions upon millions of dollars from people, it only makes sense that it’d be tough to pin down his exact net worth. Various outlets have reported his net worth around $1 million, all citing Exact Net Worth as a source.

On Sept. 21, Alex Murdaugh officially pled guilty to 22 counts of financial fraud and money laundering. As such, he’ll be required to pay a total of $9 million in restitution fees. According to the South Carolina State Attorney General’s office, he has also been indicted on 99 counts of defrauding victims out of nearly $8.8 million and the state of around $486,819. The trial date for this indictment has not been set as of this writing.

Considering any subsequent liabilities that result from a guilty verdict, the assumption is that the now-barred Alex Murdaugh will take an even greater hit to his net worth. When a more concrete answer is shared, we will provide an update. Then again, with a life sentence to serve without the possibility of parole and the daily reminder of his murdered wife and son, a negatively impacted net worth should be the least of his worries.