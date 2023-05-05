What is Amber Heard doing now? Her reported moving away from Hollywood, explained

After a lengthy defamation trial with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, actress Amber Heard reportedly bid farewell to Hollywood for Madrid for good. Various sources have confirmed the news even though no comment has been made by Heard as of now. Daily Mail reporter, Alison Boshoff in an article on Thursday confidently put forth the claim which, according to her, was passed on by one of Heard’s closest friends. Speaking on the subject, she wrote,

“I can reveal that Heard has quit Hollywood and quietly relocated to Spain with her young daughter, Oonagh. She’s bilingual in Spanish and is happy there raising her daughter away from all the noise.I don’t think she is any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right, for the right project.”

Detailed information on the subject remains scarce but as per a few other outlets, the 37-year-old mother of one was spotted at several locations, including the beaches of Palma de Mallorca, where Heard was apparently in a bikini, as well as a kid’s park with her daughter. This evidence notwithstanding, until and unless Heard gives any confirmation, nothing can be stated with utmost certainty.

This assumed decision of the Aquaman star has led many to revisit the infamous trial and its catastrophic consequences for Heard. As we know, after filing a lawsuit against her former husband, Johnny Depp, for domestic abuse in 2019, she lost the battle in 2022 and was instructed to pay $10 million to Depp following which a deluge of criticisms and slander was hurled at her.

So, Heard’s purported decision after a year of the incident to leave the industry caused a lot of people to sympathize with her, and many platforms at the moment are filled with comments encouraging and congratulating her for a new life ahead.

Reddit is particularly laden with such opinions, as certain users like sohlasystem in addition to sharing their goodwill in favor of Heard subtly labeled the court’s judgment as misogynist and implied Depp to be an abuser. Her comment goes,

“I hope she thrives. It still makes me sick how casually people joked about the abuse during the trials last year. I’d hear misogynistic remarks about her at the dentist office of all places. The world was never kind to abuse survivors in the first place but that was a truly special inescapable type of evil.”

While others like iliketoomanysingers and in_animate_objects wish Heard and her daughter to settle in peacefully in their lives.

With this new information, it’s unknown what step will Heard take for her future, but we will definitely keep our eyes peeled for further updates.