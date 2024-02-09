What is Bobbi Althoff’s maiden name?

TikTok comedian Bobbi Althoff might just be the next big thing in podcasting.

It takes a lot to stand out in the world of podcasting — and pretty much any other media — these days, with absolute torrents of competition that ranges from everyday people to our most treasured celebrities. A unique format is pretty much the only way to stand out, and Althoff took that to heart in creating The Really Good Podcast. Her interview-based podcast launched in April of 2023, and leans on sarcastic, sardonic humor — similar to the stylings of Diane Morgan or Zach Galifianakis — as she makes her way through a range of big names.

Althoff’s early content — the content that helped establish her as a social media star to watch — was largely built around her status as a wife and mother. Her mommy videos started picking up steam in 2021, and, within a few months, she was widely followed by fans of her unique, unsmiling comedy style. Her pregnancies and family were the basis of Althoff’s comedy for years, until the podcast came around, which made her status as an Althoff central to her character.

News that the Althoffs are headed toward a divorce changes that. Bobbi may not be an Althoff much longer, so does that mean she’s headed back to her maiden name?

Has Bobbi Althoff revealed her maiden name?

People have been wondering after Althoff’s maiden name for a while now, but the TikToker doesn’t seem keen on making the information known. She goes by Althoff everywhere you can find her online, and she’s never revealed — at least not in a public capacity — what her name was before she married Cory Althoff.

There are a few people who have sussed out the truth over the years, largely thanks to the sharing of a very brief yearbook glimpse from a high school acquaintance of Althoff’s. My aged eyes never had a chance of catching the podcaster’s maiden name as it flashes past, but if you can manage it — more power to you.

In the end, Althoff’s been pretty careful to keep her original surname under wraps. Whether it be due to a desire for some degree of privacy or something entirely different doesn’t really matter — at the end of the day its her life, her name, and her decision. So, while rumors about her original name continue to run rampant, we’re happy to call her Bobbi Althoff until she tells us to call her something else.