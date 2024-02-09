Did Bobbi Althoff and Drake sleep together? The rumors, explained

At this point in time, Bobbi Althoff has undeniably become an Internet star. If this is the first time you’ve heard of Bobbi, you’re in for a ride. She hosts a podcast titled The Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff, where she interviews celebrities using an almost disinterested, sarcastic persona — think of a blend between Philomena Cunk and Amelia Dimoldenberg, but much less refined. The type of persona that is adored by many, and despised by many more.

The fact that she interviews actual celebrities with some of the most off-the-wall and unhinged questions imaginable is reason enough to get her to instant viral podcaster status. However, it was during her interview with Drake that Althoff truly gained everyone’s attention. Fans and Twitter users went wild with theories regarding a possible entanglement between the two, fueled by their blatantly flirtatious mood. But did it actually happen?

Were Bobbi Althoff and Drake together?

Bobbi Althoff’s husband is reportedly filing for divorce.



The couple split in July 2023 due to irreconcilable differences. pic.twitter.com/r7rvxdNP6F — RapTV (@Rap) February 7, 2024

There is really no way to know if Althoff and Drake ever slept together — and truthfully, it is hardly any of our business. At the same time, it’s very understandable to see where this question comes from. Bobbi Althoff just announced her separation from her now ex-husband, Cory Althoff, leading fans to speculate and assume that Drake was the reason behind their divorce.

This past week was also eventful for the hip-hop artist, to say the least. After a highly inappropriate video allegedly featuring the rapper surfaced on social media, Drake immediately became everyone’s favorite topic once again. Of course, this led to speculation running amok, as social media users quickly jumped on the Drake/Bobbi bandwagon, assuming that her divorce was due to her chemistry with the rapper, and because of the very video I just mentioned.

At the same time, there is likely no connection between the two at the moment. Bobbi Althoff once admitted to never wanting to do the Drake interview in the first place — which caused her to miss her son’s first birthday. On the other side of the spectrum, Drake also unfollowed Althoff on social media, promptly followed by Althoff doing the same. It all happened around the time when the podcaster also denied the affair rumors.

For this reason, there is no indication whatsoever that the duo were ever together. At the time of their episode together, Althoff was still married to her ex-husband, while Drake was likely just adding more diamonds to his engagement necklace. Either way, it might be best to lay off all the rumors unless you wish to be hit with Aubrey’s questionable disses.