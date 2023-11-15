What is Chris Appleton’s net worth in 2023?

Getting married is expensive, but not nearly so expensive as getting divorced.

Unfortunately for Chris Appleton, he’s done both in the last year. He and Lukas Gage, his short-lived husband, got engaged — and then quickly married — earlier this year, only to announce their impending divorce in mid-November. The blossoming actor and celebrity hairstylist only lasted around six months as a married couple, and now they’re headed toward a bitter divorce.

That divorce could hit either half of the pair right where it hurts — in the wallet. One half of almost every failed marriage takes a hit when that marriage fails, and the impending court proceedings could see the wealthier half of the pair go down a tax bracket. That’s assuming they didn’t sign a prenup, of course, and that their assets weren’t protected through other means.

Appleton has a far more lengthy career behind him, so its fair to assume that he likewise has more in the bank — for now, at least. Once the divorce proceedings conclude he may be sitting on a far smaller sum, but for now Appleton is doing just fine for himself.

Chris Appleton’s 2023 net worth

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Chris Appleton doesn’t boast the A-list name recognition his former husband is currently flirting with, but he’s been thriving among the stars for decades. The 40-year-old was styling the stars long before his 28-year-old former hubby waltzed onto the scene, and he’ll no doubt continue for years to come. He a top pick among some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, with clientele like Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, and Kim Kardashian frequenting his chair.

He’s been among Hollywood’s go-to hairstylists for around a decade now, and the hard work he’s put in payed off. The 40-year-old stylist is worth between $2 and $5 million, according to numerous sources, making him at least a burgeoning millionaire. Those higher-end estimates are a bit more common among reports, however, with Net Worth Spot even elevating it to a full $5.8 million.

All that money largely comes from his high-dollar styling opportunities, but Appleton’s popular Instagram account may also help cushion his bank account. He gets tens of thousands on views on pretty much any image he uploads, and sponsors pay top dollar for that kind of exposure. He likely pulls in more than a million a year at this point, and even once taxes and everyday expenses are considered, Appleton’s bank account is plenty stacked. He looks to be worth a similar amount to his former husband for the time being, but that’s likely to change once the divorce is fully settled.