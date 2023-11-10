Who is Chris Appleton’s husband?

Chris Appleton doesn’t boast the name recognition of the Kardashian that officiated his wedding earlier this year, but he’s got plenty of high-profile connections.

He’s also found a certain fame of his own, albeit a slightly less public one. Among the celebrity hairstylist’s clientele, however, he’s a household name, and that prominence among the A-listers has earned Appleton some major name recognition. That and his recent marriage, of course, which linked him up with a rising star and guaranteed that Appleton’s connection to Hollywood remains nice and strong.

Chris Appleton’s husband

In case you’re not overly familiar with the man, Appleton is a well-known celebrity hairstylist with a laundry list of A-list clientele that includes the likes of Kim Kardashian ⏤ the same Kim Kardashian who officiated Appleton’s April wedding to 28-year-old Lukas Gage. Gage is still on the rise in Hollywood, so his name may only be familiar to fans of his specific work, but he’s digging in roots. Within a few years, he could be competing with the likes of Tom Holland.

Gage was married to 40-year-old Appleton in a Las Vegas ceremony, which Kardashian was more than happy to officiate for her “hair husband.” The pair has enjoyed a working relationship for years, and, as such, the nuptials were aired on the new Kardashians series.

The couple has now been married for more than half a year and seems to be loving married life. Both halves of the marriage remain plenty busy, between Appleton’s slew of celebrity clients and Gage’s work on several high-profile television series. He’s a cast member on both Euphoria and The White Lotus, two of television’s most popular shows, and that’s on top of his laundry list of other work.

On top of the big two, Gage has been in several cinematic releases, including the upcoming remake of Road House, along with a slew of television favorites that include Fargo, Gossip Girl, You, and Angelyne. He’s a fast-rising star, and — despite their age gap — it seems he and Appleton are looking ahead to a bright future together.