What is Lukas Gage’s net worth in 2023?

Another celebrity couple is spiraling the drain, as Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage eye down divorce.

The pair were only married for around six months, but it seems their marriage didn’t have what it takes to last. After announcing their engagement — and soon after, their wedding — in early 2023, the duo announced their impending divorce in mid-November. The culprit behind their split could be any number of things, from their quick engagement to their age gap, and anything in between.

Regardless of the “why” behind their divorce, Appleton and Gage will both be single in a matter of months, at most. With such a short marriage, its entirely possible the pair will be officially unwed within a few weeks, particularly with the kind of financial weight they can throw around. Both Appleton and Gage are worth a fair bit of cash, and everyone knows money talks. It’s likely to make the process itself a fair bit easier, but the wealthier half of the couple could be eyeing down a serious impact on their finances. Divorce is expensive, after all, particularly when you’re worth millions.

Lukas Gage’s 2023 net worth, explained

Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

There’s a 12-year age gap between Gage and Appleton, so its fair to assume that Appleton makes a bit more money than his younger former spouse. That’s not actually the case, however, based on an examination of each man’s net worth.

Estimates place both Appleton and Gage’s net worths in the same general range. Appleton’s bank account is likely resting somewhere between $2 and $5 million, according to various sources, and Gage is credited with a similar number. His earning potential most certainly outpaces Appleton’s — thanks to his involvement in several major projects, including White Lotus and Euphoria — but, as of now, he’s likewise sitting pretty on a net worth between $2 and $5 million.

That should see both halves of the short-lived marriage walk away with their assets relatively intact, since neither vastly out-earns the other. That’s one small boon in a bad situation, and might just help the process pass nice and smooth.