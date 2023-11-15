How long were Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage together prior to their split?

Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage’s marriage ended almost as quickly as it began, as news broke this week that the famous couple are divorcing after just six months of marriage. According to documents obtained by USA TODAY, Appleton filed for divorce from Gage at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the dissolution of their marriage.

According to the publication, both parties waived a request for spousal support, as decided in their pre-nuptial agreement. So far, neither party has commented on the reports of their divorce, and news of a prior separation before the divorce had not been known publicly.

Chris Appleton is a celebrity hairstylist best known for tending to Kim Kardashian’s tresses for many years, as well as other celebrity clients like Ariana Grande and Katy Perry – who have some pretty iconic hairstyles themselves. Kardashian and Appleton have a close relationship, and she personally presented him with the Hair Artist of the Year award this April, describing Appleton as “the best friend that builds you up” during the Daily Front Row Fashion L.A. Awards ceremony.

Lukas Gage is an actor who starred on the popular TV shows The White Lotus, Euphoria, and Netflix’s You. By his own volition, Gage gained global notoriety thanks to a viral online clip in November 2020, where his audition over Zoom accidentally caught the director on a mic criticizing Gage for how small his apartment is.

When did Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage first get together?

Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage were first linked in February of this year after Gage first appeared alongside Appleton on his Instagram page. The following month, Appleton confirmed their relationship on The Drew Barrymore Show, telling Barrymore that he was “very much in love” with Gage.

The couple’s engagement was announced by People in early April 2023, reporting that friends were “shocked at how quick [the engagement] happened.” However, the report stated that the same friends were convinced the relationship was “the real deal.”

When did Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage get married?

Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage got married in late April, just a month after their relationship was publicly announced and just a few weeks after their engagement was confirmed. The ceremony took place in Las Vegas, AKA the home of whirlwind weddings. The nuptials were officiated by Appleton’s close friend, Kim Kardashian, and included guests like country superstar Shania Twain, as stated by Appleton in a now-vanished Instagram post.