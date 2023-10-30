What is David Arquette’s net worth?

Actor and former pro-wrestler David Arquette is best known for his roles in the Scream franchise and Never Been Kissed, and his thirty-Plus years in the entertainment industry has served the quirky actor well. Surprisingly well, maybe.

Arquette’s take-home pay for Scream hasn’t been reported, but according to StyleCaster other co-stars earned $9 million for the first three of the film series. Arquette has appeared in four Scream movies as well as the 2022 reboot, meaning he could have earned upwards of $12 million for reprising his role as Sheriff Dewey Riley.

His ex-wife Courteney Cox worked alongside him on all of the Scream movies and even met on the set of the first installment. She reportedly earned $1 million for the first, $5 million for the second, and $7 million for the third, according to Style Caster.

Scream isn’t all that Arquette is famous for, he’s also known for playing Benny in the 1992 film Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The film grossed $16 million for its box office debut, according to Box Office Mojo. Arquette has also had guest spots on hit shows like Parenthood, Friends, and Beverly Hills 90210.

So how much is David Arquette worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, his work has earned David Arquette an estimated net worth of $30 million. And it’s not all from acting; according to Architectural Digest, Arquette listed two of his California homes for a hefty asking price totaling nearly $6 million.

Some of his net worth is even still made up of his pro-wrestling career which took place in the early 2000s. He even won the WCW belt in April of 2000. He even dabbled in fashion design in 2008, according to the LA Times.

It’s unclear what Arqutte has in store as far as his next career moves go, but from pro wrestler to fashion designer, it sure to be an interesting one.