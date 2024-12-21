What is Elon Musk’s mother Maye Musk’s net worth?

Elon Musk is the world’s wealthiest person and, according to his mom, a very cool human. He’s the founder and CEO of SpaceX, the CEO of Tesla, Inc., the founder and chairman of X Corp., the founder and owner of The Boring Company, the founder and CEO of X.AI Corp., the founder and owner of Neuralink Corp., and the founder of OpenAI, to name a few of his many business ventures.

Recommended Videos

However, you’d be mistaken for believing he wasn’t born into wealth, as both his dad, Errol Musk, and mom, Maye Musk, are wealthy in their own right Maye is a model and dietitian whose career has taken her worldwide. Born on April 19, 1948, in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, she moved to Pretoria, South Africa, with her family in 1950 and began her modeling career when she made the final of the 1969 Miss South Africa beauty competition.

She continued her modeling career in Canada and the United States, appearing on boxes of Kellogg’s Special K breakfast cereal, in commercials for Revlon, in Beyonce’s “Haunted” video, in advertising campaigns for the likes of Target and Virgin America, and on the covers of magazines like Elle Canada, Time and New York — the latter two on which she was nude. She was CoverGirl’s oldest spokesmodel at 69 and the oldest Sports Illustrated swimsuit model at 74.

Regarding her political views, when Maye became an American citizen, she registered as a Democrat. However, after she discovered some undisclosed Democrats allegedly described her son Elon as “terrible,” she changed her views. She described the party as “malicious and dishonest” and, per the New York Times, switched to being Republican (which, of course, her son infamously is).

But do we know how much Maye Musk is worth?

How much is Maye Musk worth?

Image via Sports Illustrated

According to Times Now News, Maye Musk is worth a whopping $45 million. Therefore, is it any wonder that her three children have become massively wealthy?

Celebrity Net Worth lists Elon Musk’s net worth at a staggering $475 billion and Kimbal Musk’s net worth at a colossal $500 million, while Tosca Musk’s net worth was believed to be around $170 million as of 2022, according to The Sun. Kimbal is a businessman and restaurateur, and Tosca is a filmmaker. In 2019, she wrote on CNBC Make It, “I love my kids and I’m very proud of everything they’ve accomplished.” She also said, “People often ask me how I raised such successful kids. I tell them I did it by teaching them about hard work and letting them follow their interests,” precisely how she found her own path to success.

If you wish to follow Maye Musk on social media, in that case, she’s on the likes of her son’s platform X (where she has around 1.3 million followers), Instagram (where she has around 1.5 million followers), and TikTok (where she has around 94.7k followers and took part in the Wednesday dance trend and made it officially uncool).

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy