What is Hoda Kotb’s net worth?

Hoda Kotb has been around on national television for as long as many of us can remember, but on Sept. 26, 2024, she officially announced her departure from TODAY. She has been working with NBC since 1998 when she joined Dateline as a correspondent.

Recommended Videos

She officially joined NBC’s Today Show in 2007, rising to fame thanks to her Wine Wednesday Segments with Kathie Lee Gifford and anchoring the 10am hour of TODAY. Eventually, she earned her co-anchor spot next to Savannah Guthrie in 2018 and eventually teamed up with Jenna Busch Hager for their Hoda & Jenna segment.

Kotb is originally from Alexandria, Virginia, and grew up in Morgantown, WV. She graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism from Virginia Tech. She began working as an anchor in Cairo, Egypt in 1986.

Out of college, she worked for the New Orleans CBS affiliate and as a weekend reporter in Fort Myers, Florida. She also worked for ABC in Moline, Illinois, and CBS in Greenville, Mississippi.

How much money has Hoda Kotb made, and what is her net worth?

When she took over as co-anchor on TODAY in 2018, she signed a contract for $7 million per year, according to Parade. She replaced Matt Lauer, who was fired in November 2017 due to sexual misconduct. His salary upon departure was $25 million, making her salary a whopping $18 million lower than her male predecessor’s.

Her salary hasn’t been made public since she signed in 2018, but she’s likely received a raise or two (or three) in the six years that she’s been on with TODAY full-time.

Anchoring and corresponding isn’t Hoda’s only gig, she’s written six books since being in the public eye, many of which have been instant bestsellers. Her first book Hoda: How I Survived War Zones, Bad Hair, Cancer, and Kathie Lee came out in 2010 and became a New York Times bestseller. Her other books include Where We Belong (2016), Ten Years Later (2013), and I Really Needed This Today (2019).

Since her books are such hot sellers, it’s likely she’s making a good amount of money on each publication and gets a pretty hefty advance, although the numbers haven’t been released.

Her money is also tied up in some real estate holdings; she recently boasted a new suburban home in Bronxville, NY. According to Realtor.com, the four-bedroom five five-bathroom home was sold to the TV anchor for almost $3 million.

All in all, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Kotb’s estimated net worth from all of those years of journalism as well as being an author and homeowner sets her at a nice $30 million. The perfect nest egg for her new life focused on motherhood.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy