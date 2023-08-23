Since her career started in 2021, Ice Spice has found success in the post-2020 music industry. Alongside releasing her own songs, she was featured in Taylor Swift‘s “Karma” music video and was also included the Barbie soundtrack with Nicki Minaj. The rapper has also caught the attention of other artists, like Lil Nas X, who once dressed up as her for Halloween.

Lately, artists and musicians have been trying to pave their way in the industry by using social media and ensuring that their tracks go viral. While the same could be said for this Bronx-based rapper, record labels were able to work with her to help her grow her craft. So, how much is this artist worth?

What is Ice Spice’s net worth in 2023?

As of writing, Ice Spice has released one EP and is listed as a supporting artist in Doja Cat‘s The Scarlet Tour. While the artist has over 47 million monthly listeners on Spotify, not many people appreciate her influence on younger listeners. Most notably Kanye West, who released a video ranting about his daughter dressing up as the rapper on TikTok.

CelebrityNetWorth reported that Ice Spice has a net worth of $2 million. While most of it comes from her music, the rapper also sells merch on her website, like t-shirts, hoodies, and thongs. Her value isn’t as high compared to other big-named artists, but it’s important to know that she only started her career a few years ago. Interestingly, she has the same net worth value as MC Hammer, a ’90s rapper known for the phrase “hammer time.” According to The Richest, he used to be worth around $25 million, until he filed for bankruptcy.

Ice Spice is still a new face in the music industry, and while many love her work, some criticize her due to the nature of her content. Regardless, the rapper has found success, and her reach will likely continue to as the years roll by. Hopefully, her music will continue to capture the ears of listeners and inspire a new generation of rappers, just as she was inspired by established performers in the industry.