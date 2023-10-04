What is Jane Krakowski’s net worth?

You may not know her name, but you know her face.

The comedy world is absolutely overflowing with talent, but — despite the wealth of skilled funnymen out there — only a few names are easily recognizable to a layman.

Unless you’re particularly clued into television’s rife list of comedic staples, you’re likely far more familiar with the likes of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler than Jane Krakowski. That’s despite Krakowski’s decades of experience across numerous celebrated roles, not the least of which was alongside Fey herself in 30 Rock. Jenna Maroney is just the tip of the iceberg for this talented actress, who’s enjoyed roles in some of television’s most popular comedies over the years. Long before 30 Rock was even a twinkle in Fey’s eye, Krakowski was starring in comedy favorites like Ally McBeal, even as she tested her drama skills on Everwood. After finally finding some recognition through 30 Rock, Krakowski went on to appear in Modern Family, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Dickinson, and — more recently — Schmigadoon!

Her career is still going strong, but a huge number of people — even those who are fans of her work — remain unfamiliar with Krakowski’s name. Thankfully, despite the hurdle of reaching those coveted Tina Fey heights, Krakowski’s career has earned her plenty. Those people who recognize her on the street may not know her name, but at least Krakowski got paid well for her time.

Jane Krakowski’s net worth

Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images

Over the course of her career, Krakowski has graced the world with more than 70 film and television appearances. She dazzled in National Lampoon’s Vacation and never really went back. On top of her numerous live-action projects, she’s also lended her voice to a number of animated releases, including Ice Age, The Simpsons, and BoJack Horseman.

Decades of hard work has earned Krakowski a net worth around $14 million strong, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her wealth was accumulated over years on the acting scene, first on stage and later on the big and small screen. Krakowski is currently working on several upcoming projects, including the festive Your Christmas or Mine 2, which is expected out later this year.