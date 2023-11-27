What is Janet Leigh Holden’s net worth in 2023?

We’re within an ace of summing up 2023 but the infamous celebrity break-up curse laid upon us this year still hasn’t ended. Latest in the sad streak, actor Eric McCormack‘s wife (now soon-to-be ex) Janet Leigh Holden has filed for divorce from her long-time husband.

Holden and the Emmy Award-winning Canadian actor are separating after 26 years of marriage, due to “irreconcilable differences,” as cited by Janet in the court documents (via TMZ). The two first met almost three decades ago in 1994 during the filming of CBS Western drama Lonesome Dove: The Series.

Though most popular for his role as Will Truman in the NBC sitcom Will & Grace, McCormack was a series regular in Lonesome Dove, portraying Colonel Francis Clay Mosby from Sept. 1994 to May 1996, while Janet Holden was an assistant director on the series. During an interview with The Guardian in 2007, titled “What I know about women,” McCormack revealed that the two “had a secret affair the first season” and that “it was much worse for her [Janet] because she wasn’t supposed to give any of the actors preferential treatment.”

However, the two finally came out about their relationship during the Lonesome Dove season 1 wrap party in Dec. 1994 and eventually tied the knot on 3 Aug. 1997. This was when Janet came into the limelight and has become a public figure ever since. Now that their 26-year-old marriage is ending, the cameras have rolled on her again. The divorce court documents reveal that Holden is planning on seeking spousal support from her ex-husband. But how much is Janet worth?

Janet Leigh Holden’s net worth in 2023

Janet Leigh Holden worked as an assistant director in Hollywood during the 1990s, having worked in a handful of movies and TV shows before getting married to Eric McCormack. Her credits include Lonesome Dove, 1996 TV movies Angel Flight Down and Portraits Of A Killer, and the 1997 movie The Edge. Her last credit (via IMDb), the 1997 movie Mr. Magoo, dates back to before her marriage, meaning she officially left her job following the wedding.

Holden and McCormack welcomed their first and only child together on July 1, 2002, and McCormack has been the sole financial backbone of the family. Naturally, Janet Leigh Holden doesn’t boast a sizable net worth because of her decision to discontinue her career following her marriage. However, she still has an estimated net worth of $500k, owing to her work as a second-unit director. Comparatively, Eric McCormack boasts a net worth of $20 million as of Nov. 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.