What is Leonardo DiCaprio’s net worth?

Leonardo DiCaprio has so much going for him. First, he spends the ‘90s beating out his brothers, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello DiCaprio for all of the choice dreamboat roles. Then he learns how to act, cozies up to Scorsese, and winds up becoming one of the biggest actors of his generation. Not big enough to be considered for, like, an Ant-Man movie, but still. He’s done alright for himself.

For backup, we turn to Celebrity Net Worth, where a team of highly-trained accountants and prognosticators have estimated that DiCaprio currently boasts a spectacular $300 million net worth. To put that into context, adjusted for inflation, the actual RMS Titanic cost around $195 million to construct. If DiCaprio put just two-thirds of his money into building another ocean liner doomed to sink in the Atlantic Ocean, taking with it the life of a dreamy-eyed third-class passenger who’d just finished ruining the upholstery in a stranger’s car, he could set up a whole new actor for a monolithic acting career in about a hundred years. But will he?

No.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Per CNW’s estimates, a good chunk of DiCaprio’s DiCapital came from his role as Jack Dawson in Titanic, a role for which he negotiated 1.8% of the box office backend. Then there was the bevy of work as a leading man that followed – 20 years of having what sounds like a really, really good agent made the performer over a quarter of a billion dollars, just from his acting work.

Then there were the endorsement deals, for which he reportedly made an additional $100 million. For years, the TAG Heuer watch company has been making use of DiCaprio’s drawing power in print ads featuring the Academy Award winner casually holding his wrist close to his face. Other partnerships include work with Jim Beam, Beyond Meat, and the BYD electric car company.

Meanwhile, DiCaprio has also established himself as a reliable money output machine. Since 1998, his Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation has contributed over $80 million to charitable causes, with a focus on environmental issues. Then, in 2016, combining heart-touching altruism with the sort of opulence that you, I, and our dirt people families will never know, he established a nature preserve (wait for it) and “eco resort” (hold on, it’s coming) on his 104-acre private island in Belize. The area runs entirely on renewable energy, purports to have zero carbon footprint, and will eventually offer private homes for anyone with around $10 million to toss around.