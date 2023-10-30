What is Martin Scorsese’s net worth?

Since making his directorial debut with 1967’s Who’s That Knocking At My Door?, Martin Scorsese has left a mark on Hollywood that won’t come out, not even with a Tide pen.

He’s responsible for an incalculable amount of American cinema history. He more or less gave us Robert De Niro and Harvey Keitel, and, with films like The Aviator, Gangs of New York, and The Departed, turned Leonardo DiCaprio from a bangsy boy next door into a powerhouse performer. He brought Catholic guilt and organized crime into the household lexicon, and notched up dozens of Academy Award nods in the process. And with all of these accomplishments under his belt, what does Scorsese have to show for it?

$200 million, that’s what. Or at least that’s what the numbers guys over at Celebrity Net Worth figure. What sort of reasoning does that number come with? Not a ton. The vast majority of their purported $200 million sum is unaccounted for. They mention that the celebrated director earned $10 million for his work on Hugo, $6 million for Gangs of New York, and $3.5 million for Shutter Island. With no other examples of where he made his fat piles of ducats, this leaves CNW’s estimates about $180 million short. That’s a heck of a deficit, even considering that Scorsese’s been divorced four times and raised three kids, two activities that’ll wipe you out financially the first time you try them.

Still, I’m ready to take Celebrity Net Worth at their word – after all, they have a whole website dedicated to deducing the personal assets of the rich and famous, whereas all I have is my dignity. Say that they’re right. Say Martin Scorsese really does have $200 million to his name. What does that mean?

It means that, at an average per-ticket price of about $11 here in the United States, Martin Scorsese could afford to go and see The Marvels 18 million times when it hits theaters on November 10, even leaving him with enough leftover money to buy a selection of AMC-exclusive collectible Flerkitten soda cups and popcorn buckets. This would not only effectively quadruple the film’s projected three-day box office take, it would also give auteur director Martin Scorsese 1.89 billion minutes’ worth of The Marvels runtime to really soak in the characters, scenery, and dialogue, allowing him to truly appreciate the latest entry in the MCU. The Marvels: Higher, Further, Faster, Together. Rated PG-13.