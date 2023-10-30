What is Matt LeBlanc’s net worth in 2023?

Plus a look at the work that got him where he is.

Matt LeBlanc has been active in the industry for more than 30 years, but rose to fame in the mid-nineties for his role as Joey Tribianni on the hit sitcom Friends. The classic series has also made this comedy acting powerhouse a very well-off man.



According to Parade, LeBlanc and the rest of the cast made $500,000 for the entire first season of the show. In the first couple of seasons of the show, some of the cast made more than others, but by season three, they had banded together to ensure equal contracts for each of them. In the end, every cast member was making a cool $1 million per episode. The Things also estimates that the cast earns between $19 million and $20 million on royalties every year.

So maybe it isn’t so surprising that, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Matt LeBlanc’s net worth, as of 2023, is $85 Million.

In addition to the active run of the show, the cast got back together for a final time at the Max special Friends: The Reunion in 2021. Variety wrote that each member of the core six cast pocketed at least $2.5 million just for their appearances in the documentary special.

LeBlanc also had his own spin-off show for his character, Joey Tribbiani, for two seasons following the conclusion of Friends. The show was appropriately named Joey,and aired on NBC. It’s unclear what his salary was for having the lede on his very own sitcom, but after making a million an episode in an ensemble cast, it probably wasn’t too shabby.

Following the cancellation of his very own sitcom LeBlanc took a six-year break from acting, making his return in the sitcom Episodes from 2011 to 2017. The dramatized version of himself that he played even earned him a Golden Globe, and likely a nice chunk of change.

From 2016 to 2019, LeBlanc joined the hosting team for the hit British car show Top Gear. The Telegraph reports that the 56-year-old’s brief stint testing cars and having fun with different racing challenges earned him 1.5 million British pounds, which equates to more than 1.8 million U.S. dollars.

More recently, LeBlanc has starred in Man with a Plan, which aired from 2016 to 2020 on CBS. He plays a father of three who is taking over some extra parenting responsibilities. Variety estimated that his role as a doting father earned him $200,000 an episode.

Leblanc once shared with Conan O’Brien on CONAN that when he was cast as Joey Tribianni, he had $11 in his bank account and had to do his own dental work because he couldn’t afford an $80 copay. It’s safe to say that he has more than made up for it, and can likely get as much dental work as his heart desires.