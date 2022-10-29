Mayim Bialik might be best known for her role as Amy Farrah Fowler in The Big Bang Theory but the multi-faceted actor has the kind of career some only dream of. Her multiple job titles (podcaster/actor/Jeopardy host/neuroscientist/author) have contributed to her considerable wealth.

Bialik’s career started in 1988 when she appeared in the horror film, Pumpkinhead, and in Beaches as a younger version of Bette Middler’s character. She continued to act, landing guest roles in shows like Doogie Howser until 1990 when she was cast as Blossom Russo in the sitcom, Blossom. It was her breakout role, and she starred in the show until it ended in 1995.

After Blossom, Bialik earned a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience with minors in Hebrew and Jewish studies in 2000 after graduating from UCLA. In 2007, she went on to earn her doctorate in neuroscience from UCLA even while taking a study break in 2005 to continue acting.

In 2010, Bialik joined the cast of The Big Bang Theory as a recurring possible love interest for Sheldon. In season four, she was bumped to a main cast member and was nominated for four Emmy Awards during her time on the show.

In addition to acting and neuroscience, she is also an author. She published her first book, “Beyond the Sling: A Real-Life Guide to Raising Confident, Loving Children the Attachment Parenting Way,” in 2012 and has published three more books as of 2022.

What is Mayim Bialik’s net worth?

It should come as no surprise that Bialik has amassed a sizable amount of wealth given her impressive career history. As of 2022, Bialik’s net worth is estimated to be $25 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

During most of her time on The Big Bang Theory, Bialik was making $200,000 per episode or around $4.5 million per season. In 2017, several of her co-stars took pay cuts of about $100,000 individually per episode which allowed both Bialik and co-star Melissa Rauch to receive raises. Bialik then earned $450,000 per episode or about $10 million per season.

Big Bang Theory ended in 2019, but Bialik has kept busy. In 2021, she became a temporary Jeopardy host in Alex Trebek’s absence and was soon made permanent co-host along with former Jeopardy winner Ken Jennings. Her Jeopardy salary is unknown, but if it’s anywhere close to Trebek’s reported annual salary of $18 million, it’s probably a big contributor to her current net worth.

Bialik also hosts her own podcast, Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown, where she discusses mental health. She also currently stars in Call Me Kat, a sitcom executive produced partially by Bialik’s own production company, Sad Clown Productions.