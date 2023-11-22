What is Melissa Barrera’s net worth?

The entertainment world is undoubtedly still reeling after it was recently announced that Scream star Melissa Barrera was fired from Scream 7 for social media posts in relation to her position on the ongoing conflict in Israel. As a result, the 33-year-old actress has easily become one of the most googled celebrities right now, leading folks to wonder about a variety of topics surrounding her.

One of those aforementioned topics, of course, pertains to the net worth of Barrera, who previously starred in the last two Scream films, which were helmed by Spyglass Media Group. Barrera memorably starred as Sam Carpenter, a character that proved to be extremely significant in regards to showcasing a modern-day course of events centered around Ghostface — the franchise’s famed villain.

Along with her accomplishments in Scream, has starred in a strong lineup of other notable Hollywood roles — many of which have earned her the net worth she currently holds.

Melissa Barrera’s net worth, explained

Image via Paramount Pictures

According to various reports, Barrera’s net worth is reported to be around $7 million, which has jumped considerably over the last few years, with her previous net worth being around $3 million. One can likely assume that her net worth has increased over the years due to her taking on numerous roles in film and television. These roles include projects such as both Scream (2022) and Scream VI, TV show Vida, and musical In the Heights.

Alongside her previously mentioned roles, Barrera has also built a commendable following in various telenovelas — which includes Siempre tuya Acapulco and Netflix’s Club de Cuervos. Even despite the sudden termination of Barrera’s involvement in Scream, the actress has apparently gained over 100,000 new followers on Instagram, so it feels safe to say her net worth will only grow from her.