Do we know new ‘Bachelor’ Joey Graziadei’s ethnicity?

The Bachelorette season 20 had its share of heart-rending moments. A relationship was created, and tears were shed when Charity Lawson gave the final rose to Dotun Olubeko leaving his fellow competitor – Joey Graziadei utterly heartbroken. Luckily, there was a piece of good news and a surprising revelation in store for Graziadei as well as the audience which was revealed by ABC on Monday.

It was announced that Graziadei is going to be the next bachelor in season 28 of The Bachelor. The piece of information was no doubt a delight for a vast majority of the viewers and fans, but it also sparked curiosity to learn more about the reality series’ forthcoming leading man.

Where is Joey Graziadei from and what’s his ethnicity?

Even though the 28-year-old Graziadei is deemed a Pennsylvania native who grew up in the small town of Collegeville and spent a major part of his life in the state, his birthplace is Koloa, Hawaii. He graduated from West Chester University in southeastern Pennsylvania after which he moved to his place of birth.

In March 2017, he took to Instagram to announce his plans to move to Hawaii with the caption, “It’s official. After graduation, I will be moving to Hawaii to be the Head Tennis Pro at Makai.” Notwithstanding his connection to Hawaii, his nationality is American, and he is also believed to have Italian roots.

His parents are Nick Graziadei and Cathy Pagliaro who got divorced after his father revealed he was gay. Speaking of his parents’ separation as well as their significant role in shaping his life, Joey — in the Bachelor Happy Hour — podcast shared,

“My parents split when I was pretty young. I wouldn’t say it was easy. But my family is just an extremely loving family. And both my parents were amazing co-parents, so the fact that that didn’t work out doesn’t take away from romance for me. It’s something that’s affected me, but it’s really his life. I had that conversation with him, and he was comfortable and trusted me on how I would talk about it, and it would be shared in the right light.”

Despite not being Charity’s final choice, Joey’s belief in love hasn’t waned. He told People about the qualities he wishes to see in his future partner, one of which includes truthfulness. “I want someone that challenges me. I want someone that I can challenge. I just want someone to do life with. I just want someone that’s going to be my person,” is what he said about his desired equation with his future soulmate.

As much as we want him happy and hope to see his wishes fulfilled, we will have to wait till next year to find out what happens.

The Bachelor season 28 is going will be released in 2024.