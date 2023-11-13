What is Noah Schnapp’s net worth?

You’d be hard pressed to find a singular soul who hasn’t heard of acclaimed actor Noah Schnapp — especially if you find yourself partaking in a Stranger Things binge-watch while waiting for the much-anticipated fifth and final season. But how much is Schnapp exactly worth?

For some background, the 19-year-old actor originally kickstarted his young career back in 2015, with his performance debut in drama extravaganza Bridge of Spies. The New York-born actor simultaneously lent his voice in several big-name animations and video games — including The Peanuts Movie and The Peanuts Movie: Snoopy’s Grand Adventure. From there, Schnapp’s biggest success thus far occurred thanks to his breakthrough role in Netflix’s fantasy spectacle Stranger Things.

Following the super-sized success of the Duffer Brothers’ brainchild, Schnapp’s career has continued to blossom with roles in Adam Sandler’s Hubie Halloween and Abe. But as prolific as Schnapp’s career has been, his latest controversy related to his stance on the government of Israel has undoubtedly ruffled feathers.

Schnapp’s net worth, explained

Image: Netflix

Despite being one of the younger celebrities skyrocketing up the ranks in Hollywood, his pockets certainly aren’t hurting in the slightest. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Schnapp’s net worth currently sits around $4 million, which hardly comes as a surprise, seeing as he’s been involved in one of the most popular series of all time since its premiere back in 2016.

For his work on Stranger Things, Schnapp was reportedly paid $25,000 per episode in the first season, $30,000 per episode for the second, and $250,000 per episode for the third season. Of course, these earnings obviously shot up due to the overall success of the show, as well as Schnapp’s team working closely to improve the young actor’s earnings over the years on the hit show.

Alongside his famed success on the series, Schnapp has indulged in separate cash-grabbing ventures — including his own YouTube channel, where he uploads various vlogs and lifestyle videos under his own name. After acquiring millions of views on his YouTube channel, Schnapp simultaneously launched To Be Honest (TBH) — a snacking company he co-founded and has since helped to reach mainstream success.

So while it’s clear the Stranger Things star might not be the most favored celebrity as of late, there’s no doubt his success as an actor has touched millions of people around the world and allowed him to build a foundation for his own triumph.