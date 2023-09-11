What is Norman Reedus’ net worth?

From his humble beginnings in ’90s cult classics like The Boondock Saints all the way through to bringing life to one of the most iconic characters in The Walking Dead franchise, Daryl Dixon, it’s safe to say Norman Reedus has truly left his mark on the entertainment industry. He’s got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to prove it.

With an acting career that’s passed the three-decade mark, folks may be curious about how much wealth Reedus has amassed over the years between his career-making turn as Murphy MacManus and portraying the lead character in Hideo Kojima’s whacky video game franchise Death Stranding. After all, he has quite the passion for two-wheeled adventures, and vintage motorcycle maintenance doesn’t come cheap.

Norman Reedus’ net worth

It turns out that breathing life into a fan-favorite brooding crossbow-wielding pariah for 11 seasons (plus spin-offs) of a huge television franchise pays pretty worthwhile dividends. Norman Reedus is worth an estimated $25 million, per the most recent data coming from Celebrity Net Worth. During the peak of The Walking Dead’s popularity, Reedus was reportedly getting paid around $1 million per episode. Give or take a few hundred thousand dollars over 177 episodes (though he didn’t appear in all of them), that’s quite a solid payday.

The Florida native’s riches don’t start and stop with his turn as Daryl (though of course, his Walking Dead tenure continues in a spin-off centered around his character, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon). There’s also his film and voice acting career, as well as his various modeling gigs for the likes of Prada, Levi’s, and Lexus, among others. AMC and its audience simply can’t get enough of the star roaming on motorcycles, with the network having ordered six seasons of the docuseries Ride with Norman Reedus.

As recently as 2021, it was also reported that Reedus and his wife Diane Kruger own a home in the Hollywood Hills, for which they paid $8.5 million at the time of purchase. The actor and his family have also owned various properties in and around New York.