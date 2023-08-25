What is Olivier Martinez’s net worth?

Divorce proceedings can take a long time, but the stint between Halle Berry‘s split from Olivier Martinez and their finalized divorce may set a new record.

The duo first got married back in 2013, and by 2015 they knew they were headed for divorce. That divorce was technically finalized a year later, in 2016, but the final details of their split weren’t set in stone until August of 2023. More than six years after their divorce initially found itself on the books. The massive gap between divorce and finalized financial agreements is once again thrusting the pair’s relationship into the spotlight, particularly following news that Berry will owe Martinez a whopping $8,000 monthly in child support. With this sky-high child support in mind, is Martinez about to see a major boost in his net worth?

Olivier Martinez’s net worth

Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Here in the states, Halle Berry may be Olivier Martinez’s claim to fame, but back in the actor’s native France he’s been a star for decades. He first broke into the mainstream with 1993’s Un, deux, trois, soleil before establishing himself as a household name across a slew of other releases, including (but certainly not limited to) several state-side releases like S.W.A.T. and Taking Lives. On television, his presence is relatively bare, but he’s still enjoyed stints on several popular TV films and shows, like 2022’s Loot.

All that work earned Martinez plenty of cash, but there’s no denying that at least some of his net worth is tied to his brief marriage to Berry. The French star is currently worth around $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. That’s no small amount, all on its own, but once you consider the cash headed Martinez’s way — in the shape of those $8,000 monthly payouts — the number likely to rise in coming years.