What is Prince Andrew’s place in the Royal Line of Succession?

Queen Elizabeth II is currently under medical supervision, with Buckingham Palace reporting that her doctors are “concerned” for her health. Many have taken this as a strong indication that her 70-year reign may be coming to an end. The Royal Family has begun traveling en masse to the Royal Estate in Balmoral, British TV has interrupted all programming, presenters have donned black ties and the overall mood in England is gloomy.

The Queen’s health is a huge story, though the Royal Family is never far from the public eye. Many of the headlines in recent years have centered on Prince Harry and Meghan stepping away from royal duties, but a substantial chunk have covered the disgraced Prince Andrew.

Andrew was a close friend of wealthy child abuser and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and was himself accused of child sexual abuse by sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre. Andrew strenuously denied all allegations, but after a disastrous BBC interview in which he tried and failed to defend his actions by saying he’d never met her (despite a widely publicized photo of him with his arm around her), public opinion turned against him and he resigned from public life. He then tried and failed to defend himself against Giuffre’s accusations, but was forced to settle out of court for an undisclosed sum.

Could Andrew ever become King?

If the Queen dies, what are the chances of this widely despised man taking the throne? Thankfully, there’d have to be a fairly unlikely chain of events for that to happen.

Andrew is currently ninth in the line of succession. Prince Charles is obviously first, followed by Prince William and his three children. After that, Prince Harry comes in at sixth, with his children seventh and eighth in line. All of those people would have to die in order for Andrew to become the most hated King in the world, so we should be thankful that we’d have to see a very unlikely chain of events for that to happen.

Expect a lot of scrutiny over Andrew over the next few weeks. As reportedly the Queen’s favorite child, he will appear at her funeral, though his reputation means he’ll likely be excluded from any public displays of mourning. However, if the Queen is out of the picture, expect the remaining Royals to shuffle him as far away from public view as humanly possible.