What is Questlove’s web series ‘Quest for Craft’ about?

Musician Amir ‘Questlove‘ Thompson wears many hats. In addition to being the drummer for the legendary rap group The Roots, who also happen to be the house band on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he’s a six-time Grammy winner, Oscar winner and bestselling author. He also has a web series called Quest for Craft entering its third season. So what’s it about?

What is Quest for Craft about?

In a recent interview about the show, it was described as a “conversational investigation” with other creators. The musician interviews celebrities like comedian Michael Che, author Malcolm Gladwell and ballet dancer Misty Copeland.

“Quest for Craft explores modern creativity between the lines through compelling creators that pour their hearts into what they do,” a press release said.

Questlove said these types of artists, whether they express themselves through music, written word or any number of other creative endeavors, have lessons everyone can benefit from.

What differentiates this show from others, he said, is he wanted to find subjects that you wouldn’t necessarily think about when you think about being creative.

“We got Yo-Yo Ma to talk about connection. We got Fred Armisen to talk about commitment … and we got Anderson Paak to talk about joy, and finding joy and being comfortable in your craft.”

He said he’s really interested in delving into a deeper side of making art.

“Moments when you enjoy music, food, writing or any number of expressions can be some of the most profound and transcendental experiences, as true passion and artistry are needed to create something extraordinary,” Questlove said. “That level of craftsmanship and heart is what’s at the center of Quest for Craft and my continued relationship with The Balvenie.”

The Balvenie, by the way, is a whiskey that seems to be paying for most of this because their name is everywhere on this thing, and the show is on its YouTube page. The conversations, however, are illuminating journeys into what these artists have gone through in their pursuit of true creativity.

“I have a lot of peers that are in the industry but I tend to freak them because I can’t just be a regular person like ‘what did you get for dinner,'” he said. “I’m always like ‘so in the third verse of this song what did you mean by that.’ … The Balvenie was kind enough to let me use their platform to create a show where I get to ask about the creative process.”

Questlove said what really excites him is figuring out “how the engine is made. … This show allows me to do that.”

Quest for Craft is available on YouTube.