Throughout her decorated music and fashion career, Rihanna has become known as many things: Grammy Award-winning artist, business mogul, and fashion icon, to name just a few. However, in May 2022, she added the title of mother to her name.

Ever since her iconic pregnancy announcement photoshoot in early 2022, the “Umbrella” singer redefined what it meant to be pregnant in the public eye. Take, for example, her second pregnancy announcement this year when she performed at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show only to reveal mid-song that she was pregnant…again.

Should Rihanna’s second pregnancy prove anything like her first, it’ll be some time before we get any of the juicy details. After all, it wasn’t until this past December that she decided to share a video of her son on TikTok after giving birth to him on May 13, 2022. Surely, that means we also know his name, right?

Has Rihanna revealed the name of her baby boy yet?

Come this May, Rihanna’s son will turn a year old, but the nine-time Grammy Award-winning artist has still chosen to keep his name private.

In November 2022, the singer shared with the Associated Press that she and her boyfriend, A$AP, “just didn’t get around to it yet really. We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just, like, getting it out there.”

“The challenge is, we want to do regular sh*t with our baby. We want to go to the park, we want to go everywhere and take walks and things that we want to do as parents with him, but since we haven’t got around to sharing him with the world, we have to navigate it extremely, extremely cautiously right now.”

Since that interview, Rihanna has shared both photos and videos of her baby on social media and in photoshoots, but not his name. When pressed further by the AP if she plans to keep her son’s name a secret forever, Rihanna said, “I mean no…no. Not me.”

While we might not know her baby’s name yet, it’s likely right around the corner, followed closely by her new album release. When asked if her Super Bowl performance signified new music, the singer replied, “That’s not true. Super Bowl is one thing. New music is another thing. Do you hear that, fans? The second that I announced this, I said, ‘Oh, my God, they’re going to think my album is coming. I need to get to work.’”

Rihanna did clarify that she has “new music coming out, but we’ll see, we’ll see. Unrelated, but a special project,” she reiterated, referring to the halftime show.

Our only hope, then, is that her baby’s name and her new album will coincide in the same announcement. We can dream, can’t we? On the flip side of that is the important understanding that Rihanna, despite what the concept of fame has led us to believe, does not owe us anything, not even the name of her baby boy.