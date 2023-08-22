What is Rosario Dawson’s ethnicity?

Due to the recent release of The Mandalorian spin-off Ashsoka, actress Rosario Dawson is the latest celebrity fascination. The series is part of the Star Wars franchise and takes place in the same timeline as interconnected spin-offs following Return of the Jedi (1983), while also serving as a continuation to Star Wars Rebels.

Ashsoka follows the titular former Jedi as she investigates a threat to the galaxy after the fall of the Empire. Dawson’s character was originally created for the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and later made her live-action debut in the second season of The Mandalorian, starring Pedro Pascal. And so far, everyone is loving her solo venture.

The first two episodes of Ashsoka premiered on August 22 and the series is scheduled to conclude on October 3. As for Dawson, whose had a successful career thus far in Hollywood blockbusters such as Men in Black II, Sin City, and Zookeeper, many are curiously scouring the internet to learn more about her ethnicity.

The 44 year old, who also made waves as Claire Temple in several of Netflix’s Marvel shows, was born in New York City. Her mother, Isabel Celeste, is of Puerto Rican, Taíno, Cuban and African ancestry. Her biological father, Patrick C. Harris, is of Native American and Irish ancestry.

Dawson herself addressed her ethnicity on X, formerly known as Twitter, where she cleared the air on her actual ancestry.

“I’m half Puerto Rican/Afro Cuban & half Irish/Native Indian,” she wrote.

Hopefully, that answers any burning questions anyone might have concerning Dawson’s background. And there’s no source more reliable than the horse’s mouth.