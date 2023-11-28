What is Taika Waititi’s net worth?

His last Thor film may have flopped, but who cares when you’ve got this much dough.

A man of many talents, Taika Waititi is a director, comedian, screenwriter, screenwriter, actor and producer. With experience like that it’s clear he’s never going to be short of work in Hollywood, even if he is responsible for one of the worst-reviewed MCU movies of all time.

He’s been working in the entertainment industry for over two decades now, starting with a comedy troupe in 1999, touring New Zealand and Australia. He started directing short films in the early 2000s before moving on to bigger projects. However, he’s probably most well known for breathing new life into the Thor films with Ragnarok and then immediately killing the franchise with the follow-up, Love and Thunder.

The director recently admitted on an episode of the Smartless podcast, that he actually had no interest in directing the third Thor film but did so for the money. Well, obviously he made a lot because he came back to direct the fourth film too and we know how that turned out.

OK, I know I keep giving Waititi stick for the fourth Thor film, but it did actually make a lot of money, and if we’re being fair, Waititi is actually a pretty great director. He’s responsible for some of my favorite films and he’s seen a lot of success and made a lot of money from his knack for quirky and light-hearted movies. But how much has he made from nearly 25 years in the industry?

Taika Waititi’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth Waititi is currently worth around $13 million dollars. His net worth is down to the massively successful movies he directed, for example, Thor: Ragnarok earned $854 million at the box office. Although we know he won’t be returning for Thor 5, he is supposedly going to be directing a Star Wars movie which is definitely something to look out for if it actually happens.

Waititi also has numerous other projects on the go, like the What We Do in the Shadows TV series, which he serves as a producer for.

Waititi clearly has his plate full with all kinds of projects right now, and although he’s had a few minor blemishes on his record he hasn’t let that stop him, with his most recent project receiving mixed reviews. Long story short he’s never going to be out of work in the industry, if anything, he’ll continue to grow as a director, along with his net worth.