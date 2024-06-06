Image via Cedar Stone
What is Tay-K’s release date from prison?

Not for a while, that's for sure.
Published: Jun 6, 2024 01:40 pm

At one point in time, music artist Tay-K was one of the most popular young rappers in the industry — but all that success came to a gigantic halt when he was sentenced to prison on multiple charges.

Born in 2000, the California native was unfortunately around crime for most of his young life, with his father being in prison for the majority of Tay-K’s youth. After his family moved to Texas, Tay-K decided to pursue music as a more serious career choice, releasing multiple songs on SoundCloud. However, his climbing success wavered after he was involved in a string of crimes — including a 2016 home invasion and robbery that resulted in the death of victim Ethan Walker, and a separate murder charge while Tay-K was fleeing from his arrest.

While on the run from the police, Tay-K recorded and released “The Race,” his biggest hit single, which even included lyrics about his crimes. It eventually became one of the most popular rap anthems of the time, although he was later captured by police the same day the song was released.

So, when will Tay-K be released from prison?

Image via @JetlagTV/Instagram

After being sentenced to 55 years in prison and awaiting extensive sentencing on a separate charge, the earliest Tay-K can be eligible for parole is in 2047 — which is still 23 years away. With good behavior, the rapper will likely be granted early release, and he will likely be around 50-60 years old by that time. 

However, if he does indeed serve his entire sentence, then Tay-K wouldn’t be released from prison until he’s about 70 years old. That being said, it’s likely he won’t serve his entire sentence, so 2047 looks to be a reasonable release date for the artist.

