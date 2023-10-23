What is ‘The Challenge’ host T.J. Lavin’s net worth?

T.J. Lavin, BMX Star and host of MTV’s The Challenge (formerly known as Real World/Road Rules Challenge) has been a staple part of the show since he first began hosting during its eleventh season. Throughout his tenure as host, Lavin has proven himself to be an exceptional earner if our sources are to be believed.

Though originally uncertain about the show’s future — and subsequently his own — Lavin continues to get called back for new seasons of The Challenge. In recent years, the reality competition show has cemented itself as one of the most popular in the genre and helped launch the careers of some of its contestants (like Johnny Bananas, who’s become a fulltime villain after his time on the show).

As the host, Lavin’s benefited from all that success and has a net worth cited between $4 million and $9 million depending on the source (the lower estimate coming from Celebrity Net Worth, the higher from Taddlr). While we have no way of vouching for that number (maybe if we asked really nicely, he’d tell us), it’s safe to assume Lavin is set for life thanks to his hosting gig, celebrated BMX career, and endorsement deals.

Aside from hosting duties, Lavin is often lauded as one of the greatest BMX riders ever. After learning to bike at the tender age of two, Lavin started his professional career at 19 when he won his first pro contest; he would later go on to race (and place) in events like the X Games, the Dew Tour, and the Gravity Games. He was recognized for his achievements in Oct. 2022 when he was inducted into the USA BMX Hall of Fame.

When he’s not racing or hosting The Challenge, Lavin makes music in his home recording studio. He released his first album The First Set in 2007 as well as the song “Soldier” as a tribute to his friend Stephen Murray in 2008.