Corey Perry joined the Chicago Blackhawks in 2023. However, his tenure with the team was unexpectedly cut short when the organization announced his release.

Recommended Videos

This move raised eyebrows due to the sudden nature and lack of immediate explanation. This decision also garnered widespread media attention and fan speculation, as the hockey community wanted to know what exactly happened.

The incident

The controversy centers around an alleged incident involving Perry that led to his abrupt departure. In December 2023, Perry’s contract with the Chicago Blackhawks was terminated following an investigation into his conduct. Reports suggested that Perry’s conduct off the ice did not align with the team’s standards and expectations. Furthermore, the investigation revealed that Perry had engaged in behavior deemed unacceptable and in violation of his contract, as well as the team’s policies.

While the specifics of the incident were not fully disclosed, it was stated that it occurred during a team trip to Columbus and involved a team employee. The Chicago Blackhawks have maintained a stance of zero tolerance towards any actions that could undermine the team’s values. In a statement, the team emphasized its commitment to maintaining a respectful and professional environment. It was reiterated that the decision to release Perry was made in the best interest of the team and its culture.

An insider statement

On Jan. 22, 2024, retired NHL enforcer John Scott revealed on his podcast what the alleged incident was. Scott also works with NBC Sports Chicago Broadcast. His words helped paint a picture of the confusion surrounding Perry’s dismissal.

“Perry was a model citizen in the NHL for like 18 years. He made a mistake in Columbus one night, he drank too much, and he made a pass at a staff member who worked for NBC. And then Chicago, the environment they live in now, if there’s any hint of anything like that, they just get rid of everything- scorched Earth, he’s gone. If this is any other team, he’s still on the team. And they just kinda maybe have a slap on the wrist, maybe a fine or suspension.”

This immediately made the situation clearer for all. Expectedly, the response from fans and media has been mixed. Some support the Blackhawks’ decision, valuing the emphasis on team integrity, while others called for more transparency regarding the incident.

Corey Perry’s future

This incident led to Perry being removed from the lineup and eventually released from the team. Following these events, Perry became a free agent and later signed with the Edmonton Oilers.

As a player with a storied career, including a Hart Trophy and a Stanley Cup, his reputation has undoubtedly been impacted. So far, the NHL forward, along with Edmonton, lost the Stanley Cup Finals. Hopefully, things will start to look up for him soon.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy