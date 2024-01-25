What is the Taylor Swift X-rated AI photo controversy? The need for ‘Protect Taylor Swift,’ explained

On social media, there is always someone going gaga over Artificial Intelligence’s ability to bring our imagination to life with a click of a button, forgetting how damaging and harmful it can be in the wrong hands… until concerning and downright disgusting usage of the technology becomes hard to overlook.

Recommended Videos

Jan. 24, 2024, became that “day,” when fake, AI-created X-rated images of Taylor Swift began circulating on X (formerly Twitter), depicting her in explicit and extremely offensive ways at the Kansas City Chiefs game. As we know, AI websites creating such deepfakes just need a text prompt to make such photos and zero consent from the very real person they are portraying in their clearly problematic creation.

A couple of X accounts, which posted the said images that went viral, have been suspended. And the few that remained or tried to jump on the glaringly problematic use of AI were immediately buried by the ever-present and consistently loyal army of Swifties.

Swifties demand action as they rise to “Protect Taylor Swift”

those taylor ai pics are straight up sexual harassment and it’s disgusting that man can do those things without repercussions. they see women as objects made for their sick fantasies and i’m so sick of it. it makes me want to throw up



PROTECT TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/HhUOZnVXp2 — ludovica ୨୧ (@sgfgludovica) January 25, 2024

In the last 24 hours the photos have spent being circulated on Twitter, the major and reigning response has been overwhelming from supporters and fans of the Folklore singer. Though Taylor hasn’t addressed this disappointing usage of a technology that was supposed to be this groundbreaking revolution, the better part of the population has made it clear that a) those reveling in the revolting application of AI are far and few and b) they will not be tolerated and will be openly pointed out as the creeps they are.

PROTECT TAYLOR SWIFT !!!! i hope she sues tbh, but that's one account down !!! if anyone sees other pages reposting those "taylor swift ai" images or creating new ones, please lmk so we can send the brigade over to mass report 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xqvKIzovT1 — chelsea 🫧🐙 (@_wwmhd_) January 25, 2024

please report these accounts & all their posts 🙏 PROTECT TAYLOR SWIFT !!! @/AnaAnaaa556927 @/danielmarven @/ver0bin @/HashishPouf @/MrPlMPN @/emonsharkar99 @/Sheesh1218466 @/Lmaoletzgo @/heyjamesx — chelsea 🫧🐙 (@_wwmhd_) January 25, 2024

While it is exceptional to see the united front Swifties and non-Swifties have put forward to stomp down the graphic AI photos and to defend the actress against those justifying the images by saying Taylor is a “white billionaire,” it is beyond disheartening to acknowledge why it is being needed. There is no sugar-coating this — creating non-consensual images of a person using AI is sexual harassment.

just because 'shes a white billionaire' doesn't mean that it's okay to make ai nudes of her and circulate them. Also this issue is so much deeper than just some twt discoure. the amount of cases that we've seen in a matter of weeks is astounding restrictions are needed https://t.co/4nRCyb10Ro — ria⁷ || (taylor's version) 💿 (@vante_kook_) January 25, 2024

And you know, what makes me more afraid – how real they look. When it comes to a celebrity like Taylor, their legion of fans is quick to decipher what is real and what is fake, but what about someone who is not famous? Someone like you and me? What is stopping anyone from using the technology, which is not at all monitored or kept in check, which allows not just imagination but the most vile ideas to gain life-like presentation to dehumanize and humiliate an unsuspecting individual?