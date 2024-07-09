What is the vape controversy with BLACKPINK’s Jennie?

We’ve come to accept that K-pop controversies are like playing Russian roulette. You never know what’s coming, when it’s coming, or who it will involve. And it turns out, not even the biggest names in the industry are exempt from the scrutiny of South Korean outlets — not even BLACKPINK‘s Jennie.

Recommended Videos

Overall, the BLACKPINK girls have all faced their fair share of criticism. From appearing lazy on stage to facing drug allegations — according to the media, they’ve done it all. It’s no surprise that with great power comes even greater criticism, but sometimes things get so ridiculous that you can’t help but roll your eyes. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, allow me to explain the most recent controversy Jennie has found herself in.

What did BLACKPINK’s Jennie do?

In a now-deleted vlog on her channel, Jennie included a clip where she was seen vaping indoors near a staff member. While we’d love to say “That’s it, that’s the controversy,” we must admit that nothing is as simple as a quick dismissal. After the video went online, both BLINKS (the name for BLACKPINK’s fandom) and haters alike took to Instagram to scrutinize the singer in the comment sections for not only smoking but smoking indoors so close to a staff member’s face. “I’m disappointed. I don’t think you have an addiction, but you go to a lot of parties, you drink a lot, and now you smoke,” one comment said.

Jennie smoking Vape 💨 in her vlog pic.twitter.com/yi3DH8DsQW — no na (@nona15648321) July 8, 2024

The video gained so much traction that Jennie’s new company, OA, felt the need to issue an apology on Jennie’s behalf, confirming that she was indeed vaping indoors. In the apology letter, the company assured fans that Jennie personally apologized to the staff members affected and even apologized to fans who were disappointed in her. Truthfully, if this incident weren’t a direct and tragic reflection of South Korea’s priorities, it would almost be laughable.

Jennie’s agency issues an apology after she took a hit from a vape indoors. pic.twitter.com/i6I4VfY3Rj — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 9, 2024

It isn’t the first time an idol has faced such criticism for being caught smoking or vaping. Just this past November, the leader of the K-pop group BTS was heavily criticized by the media for accidentally posting a picture of himself smoking a cigarette. This goes to show that, no, it’s not just women in K-pop who are victims of these standards. What it is though, is blatant evidence that K-pop artists are not, and have never been, respected as real human adults who are more than capable of making their own decisions.

Granted, one should always be respectful of those around them when doing something as unhealthy as smoking. However, some fans, in a tragic attempt to clear her name, have even gone as far as to claim that Jennie was not vaping but using a vitamin diffuser.

what jennie was holding does NOT look like a vape ive never seen a vape that looks like that😭😭 thats a diffuser — ꧁a꧂ (@paixperminjeong) July 9, 2024

Obviously, the company’s apology dispelled the diffuser claim right away, but it is still incredibly disrespectful how fans of K-pop artists create unrealistic and childish expectations for their idols to live up to. Who they date, what kind of bad habits they have, or even what they choose to wear is none of our concern — but we get it; parasocial relationships are difficult to let go of.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy