What is Toochi Kash’s husband’s cause of death?

Natalie Nicole Salloum, known as Toochi Kash, is an American model, social media personality, entrepreneur, and humanitarian whose ethnic heritage is an exotic mixture of Cuban, Egyptian, and Lebanese.

The 35-year-old first came to public attention in 2013, posting provocative pictures of herself on her Instagram account, showing off her toned frame. She has since appeared on countless magazine covers and websites and landed parts in movies and television shows as her aspiring acting career takes off.

Kash was married to fellow Instagram model Christopher Fleming, known as Chris Kash. They lived in Las Vegas together and shared a love of tattoos. Although they had no children, they were the proud owners of three Pomeranian dogs.

Sadly, Fleming passed away at the tragically young age of 27 on Feb. 28, 2021. But how did that happen?

How did Chris Fleming die?

According to his obituary, Christopher Fleming passed away peacefully at Dignity Health, Saint Rose Dominican, in Las Vegas, Nevada, with his wife and family by his side. He had spent some time on life support at the facility before his death.

A cause of death hasn’t been publicly disclosed, and while it’s in bad taste to make assumptions about how someone died, rumors of a drug overdose appeared on the internet soon after his passing.

In Fleming’s obituary, his parents wrote, “You were a star who always made us proud.” His wife said, “I will forever miss your beautiful smile and the way you treated me.” However, she has since moved on and now films adult content for her OnlyFans followers.

May Christopher Fleming forever rest in peace.

