What is Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s baby’s name?

It's a name so good, you wish you could give it to all the small things.

It’s not going to seem immediately important with regard to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s new baby, but just go with it for a minute: What do you think of the number 13?

It’s fine, right? It’s prime. It’s the name of a movie about Evan Rachel Wood getting her tongue pierced. It is, according to Wikipedia, the “number following 12 and preceding 14,” and that’s crowdsourced expertise that you can trust.

But to Blink-182 drummer and newly re-upped father Travis Barker, it’s so much more than that. It is, as he put it in an interview with Complex, “just the greatest number of all time.” Argue if you want, but can you play the drum solo on “What’s My Age Again?” Didn’t think so. Travis Barker is the authority here.

And as the authority—and, more poignantly, the biological father of a newborn—Barker got first dibs on naming the child that he and Kourtney Kardashian just welcomed into the world: a little boy who goes by the moniker of Rocky Thirteen Barker. People confirmed the birth of the couple’s first genetic collaboration on November 4, 2023. They have six children total, including previous relationships.

The name “Rocky Thirteen” is more than just an aspirational chant that Sylvester Stallone has stenciled across his dream board. It’s also deeply meaningful to Barker, sort of. “Rocky,” he told Complex, comes from Rocky George, the name of a guitarist who proudly calls himself one of 32 former members of the band Suicidal Tendencies. “Thirteen,” as stated above, is a keen number, and one that Barker has tattooed on his own tender body.

Rocky Thirteen Barker joins a blended celebrity family consisting of Travis Barker’s two children, Landon and Alabama, from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler and his ex-stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, with whom he remains close. Kourtney Kardashian brings three children to the table from her previous marriage to Scott Dissick: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Counting step kids and exes’ children, the 44-year-old business mogul only needs to have five more children in order to have 13 kids total, a worthy aspiration given that 13 is the greatest number of all time.