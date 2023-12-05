What is Whoopi Goldberg’s net worth?

You don’t forge a career like Whoopi Goldberg‘s without earning some name recognition.

It helps that the talented star goes by Whoopi, of course, rather than Caryn Elaine Johnson, but there’s far more to Goldberg than a catchy-sounding name. The woman is a piece of history — an immovable pillar of our childhoods. She’s the first Black woman in history to earn the EGOT, which makes her one of 18 people to have ever won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony Award. She’s joined by unmatched talent like Audrey Hepburn, Viola Davis, and Mel Brooks, and her status among them guarantees Goldberg’s position in history.

With such a successful career behind her, Goldberg seems like she should be worth a few hundred million, at minimum. After all, the woman’ has graced our screens more than 100 times — and that’s in film alone. She’s been in just as many television shows, a heaping handful of documentaries, and even a fair few theatre productions.

She’s absolutely everywhere, and inching into her late 60s isn’t slowing the star down one bit. She already appeared in one project in 2023 — and a thriller, no less — and another, Ezra, is slated to release in the next few months. That’s on top of another in-progress project slated for eventual release, which simply serves as more proof that Goldberg is an unstoppable force in Hollywood.

Whoopi Goldberg’s net worth

Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage

With a resume as decorated as Goldberg’s, I, for one, would expect the 68-year-old to boast a bit more cash. She’s worth plenty, don’t get me wrong, but with such a decorated career behind her, a laundry list of accolades a dozen deep, and a fanbase millions strong, it seems like she should easily outearn at least one of the Kardashians. She doesn’t quite manage to beat out any of the famous sisters — though she vastly outearns old forgotten Rob — but then Goldberg’s wealth is built on cultural moments and unforgettable performances rather than expensive shapewear.

They’re still worth hundreds of millions, however, while Goldberg happily assesses a net worth of around $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. That’s more than enough to live a nice cozy life, followed by a comfortable retirement, of course, but I can’t help but think — after the decades of classic, beloved work she’s put out — that our girl Whoopi is worth a few million more.