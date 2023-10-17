Wolfgang Van Halen is a musician who comes from rock royalty who recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, fiancée Andraia Allsop, in a private ceremony in their Los Angeles home. The son of rock legend Eddie Van Halen and actress Valerie Bertinelli, Wolfgang has managed to carve out his niche as a popular and respected musician in his own right over the years. But just what is Wolfgang Van Halen’s net worth?

Born on March 16, 1991, the 32-year-old Wolfgang is a multi-talented musician who is versed in vocals, bass, guitar, keyboard, and drums, all of which are on full display with his solo band Mammoth WVH, which was founded in 2015. Before that, Wolfgang became part of the heavy metal band Tremonti as the bassist, replacing Brian Marshall in 2012.

Wolfgang Van Halen’s net worth in 2023

Wolfgang’s whirlwind career, which included multiple stints on the Billboard Top 200 in various capacities, has brought him the kind of success most people only dream of. Wolfgang’s net worth amounts to some $20 million in total, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The earliest part of Wolfgang’s career actually involves playing with his father, Eddie. After making a brief guest appearance on Eddie’s 2004 tour, the elder Van Halen announced his son would replace Michael Anthony as bassist in 2006. Wolfgang was involved with his father’s musical act that served as a family business, which also included his uncle and band drummer Alex Van Halen, up until Eddie’s passing in 2020 when it was disbanded.

When it comes to Wolfgang’s wedding to Andraia Allsop, some 90 close friends and family attended the ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 15, according to People. Though Eddie sadly died of throat cancer at age 65 back in 2020, Wolfgang nevertheless walked down the aisle with his mom to an instrumental version of “316,” the song Eddie wrote for his son. An empty chair was preserved at the ceremony for what would’ve been Eddie’s seat.