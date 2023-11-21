Primarily known as a singer-songwriter and model, you might be surprised to learn that Suki Waterhouse’s list of film credits is impressively lengthy.

When she’s not touring her 2022 debut album I Can’t Let Go or announcing her first pregnancy with longtime boyfriend (and The Batman himself) Robert Pattinson, Waterhouse is busy taking on an array of film roles.

While she has years of film experience in both her native UK and Hollywood, Waterhouse’s breakout role arrived in 2023, when she starred opposite the likes of Sam Claflin and Riley Keough in the Amazon Prime Video miniseries, Daisy Jones & The Six.

That role — which saw Waterhouse portray a keyboardist named Karen Sirko — marked the actress’s fourth small screen credit. So, as the model, singer, and actress looks to step away from the limelight and welcome her first child (would it be considered a Bat-baby?), we’re answering once and for all: what movies has Suki Waterhouse been in?

What movies has Suki Waterhouse been in?

Suki Waterhouse’s first major role in a feature-length film was in the 2014 romantic comedy, Love, Rosie. Interestingly, that film also starred Claflin, alongside Emily In Paris lead Lily Collins. Waterhouse would venture into the dystopian world the following year, portraying Marlene in the 2015 Divergent sequel, Insurgent.

2016 proved busy for Waterhouse, as she joined the cast of two comedy films — namely in Burr Steers’ Pride and Prejudice and Zombies and the film adaptation of Absolutely Fabulous — as well as the dystopian thriller, The Bad Batch.

Waterhouse earned leading lady status in 2017 with The Girl Who Invented Kissing, in which she was cast as the titular Girl alongside fellow castmates Luke Wilson, Vincent Piazza, Dash Mihok and Abbie Cornish.

Waterhouse worked with Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson as a castmate of 2018’s Assassination Nation, before taking on four more film roles that year, including Jonathan, Future World, Billionaire Boys Club, and Charlie Says, the last of which recounted the story of cult leader Charles Manson.

In 2019, Waterhouse portrayed Mrs Norman in the video game film adaptation Detective Pikachu, before taking on two dramatic roles with Bittersweet Symphony and Killers Anonymous, the latter of which featured co-leads Jessica Alba and Gary Oldman.

2019 was also home to Waterhouse’s collaboration with Woody Allen, as she featured in the cast of the director’s 48th film, A Rainy Day In New York. That rom-com is perhaps the starriest in Waterhouse’s filmography and saw her work alongside the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, Jude Law and Liev Schreiber. Waterhouse’s final film of 2019 was the Mike Gan-directed thriller, Burn.

Waterhouse would reunite with Gomez in 2020, when she featured in the Gomez-produced comedy The Broken Hearts Gallery with Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery; one of two films — alongside Misbehaviour — she appeared in that year. Misbehaviour, a comedy-drama film starring Keira Knightley and Greg Kinnear, remains the most acclaimed film on Waterhouse’s discography, with a Rotten Tomatoes critics score of 86%.

Waterhouse made her horror debut in 2021 with the Simon Barrett-directed Seance, before appearing in the biographical film Creation Stories, based on the life of Scottish businessman and music industry executive Alan McGee.

Given the rollout of her debut album and imminent pregnancy, 2022 was a quiet year for Waterhouse’s film roles. She featured only in Dalíland, a biographical film that saw her reunite with Charlie Says director Mary Harron (who elsewhere helmed American Psycho) and appear alongside co-stars Ben Kingsley and Ezra Miller of The Flash.

Elsewhere, Waterhouse has appeared on the small screen four times, including in 2012’s British rom-com series Material Girl, the historical drama The White Princess in 2017, and a one-episode run on Hulu’s horror anthology series Into the Dark the following year.

That brings Waterhouse’s total number of film credits to 22, which is impressive given her simultaneous and equally illustrious career as both an acclaimed singer-songwriter and a fashion model for major brands like Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger and Hugo Boss.

Though they’ve yet to star in a film together, it’s only a matter of time before Waterhouse and Pattinson (couple name, PattWater? Wattinson?) hopefully grace our screens in tandem. Here’s hoping sparks fly.