What perfume does Rihanna wear?

Rihanna is a pop superstar, a billionaire entrepreneur, a partner, and a mother of two. To all her qualities, we have to add the fact that she reportedly smells like a dessert.

With her being a huge inspiration for her voice, hair, impeccable skin, and head-turning fashion, Rihanna is behind several important brands in the cosmetic industry, thanks to her Fenty Beauty or Fenty Skin lines. The singer-turned-entrepreneur also ventured into the fashion industry and recently announced her haircare line, Fenty Hair. But many people have a question that is not related to her music or her lines: what does Rihanna really smell like?

So, what fragrance does Rihanna wear?

@fentybeauty When #FentyParfum smells THAT mf good 🤭 MUVA @rihanna knows best 🖤 Her signature scent defies categorization: warm, sensual, spicy, floral, musky, and intoxicating 🤩 Mother’s Day is right around the corner so don’t be caught lackin’ and get your Fenty Parfum NOW on the #FentyBeauty site 🌹 ♬ original sound – Bestviralvidz

There’s nothing better than smelling heavenly, and Rihanna takes that to heart. Amid her many Fenty lines, she also has released a series of perfumes over the years since 2011 when she introduced everyone to Reb’l Fleur, followed by several other fragrances from her collab with fragrance house Parlux. She also includes one fragrance in her Fenty products called Fenty Eau de Parfum, which contains warm floral scents, boldly made up only of “middle notes,” for a more lasting effect. So, does she wear it?

I smell everyone on the red carpet and @rihanna was the best smelling celeb at the grammys. #nowyouknow — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) February 9, 2015

Many celebrities who met Rihanna praised her for how good she smells. While she might use her Fenty Eau de Perfume from time to time, Rihanna’s go-to fragrance is Love, Don’t Be Shy from KILIAN Paris. Her friend, @stylishgent confirmed it in a video in 2016, and KILIAN Paris reshared the information. The reason why she smells so good is because the perfume is inspired by a French dessert called Guimauves, the high-end version of marshmallows, combined with neroli and orange blossom.

Now you know why people describe her as smelling like a dessert. Of course, only wearing the perfume might not make you smell exactly like Rihanna, given that we all have different body chemistries, but it’s a start.

