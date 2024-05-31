Donald Trump E. Jean Carroll Getty
Photos by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/James Devaney/GC Images
Category:
Celebrities
True Crime

What was E. Jean Carroll’s reaction to Donald Trump’s guilty hush money trial verdict?

She tweeted one word and a picture.
Jon Silman
Jon Silman
|
Published: May 31, 2024 08:53 am

Now that the dust is starting to settle in the historic conviction of Former President Donald Trump for a hush-money payment scheme, more and more people are reacting all over the world, including people who have been targets of Trump in the past. In fact, one person in particular had quite the response to the verdict: E. Jean Carroll.

Recommended Videos

Carroll, an advice columnist, previously accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in a fancy department store in Manhattan. She took him to court and won a $5 million judgement, although the jurors rejected her claims that she was raped.

She said she took Trump to court because she wanted to clear her name and “get my life back. Today, the world finally knows the truth. This victory is not just for me but for every woman who has suffered because she was not believed.” That was in May 2023. She took him to court again for defamation and was awarded $83.3 million in January.

Her response to the verdict was simple. It was a hearty “Justice!!” and a picture of Stormy Daniels, the former porn star at the middle of the hush-money payment scheme.

Earlier this week, Trump went on a whole diatribe against Carroll and said they met once briefly for a handshake. In response, Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan said they were considering another defamation suit.

“We have said several times since the last jury verdict in January that all options were on the table,” Kaplan said. “And that remains true today ― all options are on the table.”

Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What did Michael Cohen say in response to Donald Trump’s criminal conviction in the hush money trial?
Michael Cohen wearing a gray suit and baby blue tie and looking to his left
Michael Cohen wearing a gray suit and baby blue tie and looking to his left
Michael Cohen wearing a gray suit and baby blue tie and looking to his left
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
What did Michael Cohen say in response to Donald Trump’s criminal conviction in the hush money trial?
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 31, 2024
Read Article Why did Donald Trump donation sites crash after he was found guilty in the hush money trial? 
A flag featuring former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves amid a small group of supporters near Mar-a-Lago on May 30, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. The former president was found guilty in Manhattan on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. Trump has now become the first former U.S. president to be convicted of felony crimes. Sentencing is scheduled for July 11.
A flag featuring former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves amid a small group of supporters near Mar-a-Lago on May 30, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. The former president was found guilty in Manhattan on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. Trump has now become the first former U.S. president to be convicted of felony crimes. Sentencing is scheduled for July 11.
A flag featuring former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves amid a small group of supporters near Mar-a-Lago on May 30, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. The former president was found guilty in Manhattan on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. Trump has now become the first former U.S. president to be convicted of felony crimes. Sentencing is scheduled for July 11.
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
Why did Donald Trump donation sites crash after he was found guilty in the hush money trial? 
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 31, 2024
Read Article Taylor Swift sends a subtle shout-out to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ daughters in the audience at her Madrid concert
Taylor Swift's speech before "Betty" in The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift's speech before "Betty" in The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift's speech before "Betty" in The Eras Tour
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Taylor Swift sends a subtle shout-out to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ daughters in the audience at her Madrid concert
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 30, 2024
Read Article Who is Sean Hannity dating?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
Who is Sean Hannity dating?
Melissa Brown Melissa Brown May 30, 2024
Read Article What happened to Shane West’s Ray on ‘ER?’
Shane West as Ray Barnett on ER
Shane West as Ray Barnett on ER
Shane West as Ray Barnett on ER
Category: TV
TV
Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to Shane West’s Ray on ‘ER?’
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras May 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What did Michael Cohen say in response to Donald Trump’s criminal conviction in the hush money trial?
Michael Cohen wearing a gray suit and baby blue tie and looking to his left
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
What did Michael Cohen say in response to Donald Trump’s criminal conviction in the hush money trial?
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 31, 2024
Read Article Why did Donald Trump donation sites crash after he was found guilty in the hush money trial? 
A flag featuring former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves amid a small group of supporters near Mar-a-Lago on May 30, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. The former president was found guilty in Manhattan on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. Trump has now become the first former U.S. president to be convicted of felony crimes. Sentencing is scheduled for July 11.
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
Why did Donald Trump donation sites crash after he was found guilty in the hush money trial? 
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 31, 2024
Read Article Taylor Swift sends a subtle shout-out to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ daughters in the audience at her Madrid concert
Taylor Swift's speech before "Betty" in The Eras Tour
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Taylor Swift sends a subtle shout-out to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ daughters in the audience at her Madrid concert
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 30, 2024
Read Article Who is Sean Hannity dating?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
Who is Sean Hannity dating?
Melissa Brown Melissa Brown May 30, 2024
Read Article What happened to Shane West’s Ray on ‘ER?’
Shane West as Ray Barnett on ER
Category: TV
TV
Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to Shane West’s Ray on ‘ER?’
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras May 30, 2024
Author
Jon Silman
Jon Silman is a stand-up comic and hard-nosed newspaper reporter (wait, that was the old me). Now he mostly writes about Brie Larson and how the MCU is nose diving faster than that 'Black Adam' movie did. He has a Zelda tattoo (well, Link) and an insatiable love of the show 'Below Deck.'