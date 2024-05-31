What was E. Jean Carroll’s reaction to Donald Trump’s guilty hush money trial verdict?

Now that the dust is starting to settle in the historic conviction of Former President Donald Trump for a hush-money payment scheme, more and more people are reacting all over the world, including people who have been targets of Trump in the past. In fact, one person in particular had quite the response to the verdict: E. Jean Carroll.

Carroll, an advice columnist, previously accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in a fancy department store in Manhattan. She took him to court and won a $5 million judgement, although the jurors rejected her claims that she was raped.

She said she took Trump to court because she wanted to clear her name and “get my life back. Today, the world finally knows the truth. This victory is not just for me but for every woman who has suffered because she was not believed.” That was in May 2023. She took him to court again for defamation and was awarded $83.3 million in January.

Her response to the verdict was simple. It was a hearty “Justice!!” and a picture of Stormy Daniels, the former porn star at the middle of the hush-money payment scheme.

Earlier this week, Trump went on a whole diatribe against Carroll and said they met once briefly for a handshake. In response, Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan said they were considering another defamation suit.

“We have said several times since the last jury verdict in January that all options were on the table,” Kaplan said. “And that remains true today ― all options are on the table.”

Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11.

