Elise Finch
Elise Finch
Elise Finch
What was Elise Finch’s cause of death?

How did the much-loved television meteorologist die?
Kevin Stewart
|
Published: Jul 5, 2024 11:00 am

Elise Finch was an Emmy Award-winning television meteorologist who worked with WCBS-TV in New York City for over 16 years from 2007. She had previously worked all over the country for various networks, including CBS and ABC, after starting her career working behind the scenes at E! Entertainment Television.

A much-loved on-air personality who was always enthusiastic and smiling — even when reporting in the most harsh weather conditions — Finch sadly passed away in a hospital in New York City on July 16, 2023. She was just 51 years old. What happened to bring her life to such a tragically early end?

How did Elise Finch die?

Elise Finch
Image via CBS

Although an official cause of death hasn’t been publicly disclosed, the Tilt suggests a severe cardiovascular disease may have been a contributory factor, which indicates either a heart attack or a stroke may have resulted in Elise Finch’s untimely passing. She is survived by her husband, Graig Henriques, and daughter, six-year-old Grace Henriques.

Finch’s niece, Amira Johnson, has set up a GoFundMe page for Grace to help support her in life in her mother’s tragic absence. Graig, a photojournalist who regularly worked alongside his wife, also had a GoFundMe page set up for him by his CBS colleagues to help him with the mounting bills he now has to pay as a widowed father.

We sincerely hope Graig and Grace are coping as well as they possibly can and are receiving all the support they need after enduring such a monumental loss — and we hope Elise Finch is now resting in eternal peace.

Kevin Stewart
