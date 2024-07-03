What was Pope the Barber’s cause of death?

Adonis Beck, known as Pope the Barber, was a talented barber and TikTok star who had amassed well over 100,000 followers on their TikTok account.

Initially known for their highly informative barber tutorial videos, Beck’s account evolved into a more fun insight into their life and regularly featured silly clips and quips — often with Beck holding a cup of coffee or wearing earphones.

Sadly, on Aug. 10, 2023, they passed away at the tragically young age of 34. But has the cause of death been disclosed?

How did Pope the Barber die?

Image via Taylor Andrews Academy/YouTube

As per a post on X by Joseph Morris, a YouTuber who was among the first to make their death known to the public, Beck “was found dead inside a tent in San Diego Friday morning.”

Tributes quickly poured in for the popular TikTok star, with one coming from their ex-girlfriend, Lisa, who wrote on Instagram, “My heart is shattered…You were my best friend, my true love, my partner, and my other half. Truly my missing puzzle piece.”

As for the cause, it hasn’t been made public. However, according to The Andy Lander Show (as reported by Dexerto, as The Andy Lander Show website no longer exists), Beck had been struggling with depression following their breakup with Lisa, and rumors of them taking their own life via overdose began to circulate online.

Maybe we’ll never know what happened to Pope the Barber, but we truly hope they are now at peace.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.

