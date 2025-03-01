Prince William ‘appalled’ by a Kate Middleton drama, but the future queen will ‘do as she pleases’ as she moves forward

The Princess of Wales has become embroiled in major drama of late. Unusually, this is not connected to the feud between Prince Harry and William, nor does it have anything to do with inappropriate behavior or anything of the sort. The recent furore centers on fashion.

Kate Middleton is well known for her fashionable approach to public appearances. Many of her fans love picking over who and what she’s wearing, and her strategic choices have even boosted sales for independent designers who get that all important Princess of Wales outing. Usually, when it comes to a fashion faux pas, the outrage is over what someone is or isn’t wearing. This time, people are outraged by a so-called “false” rumor that the princess is no longer going to release any official information about her wardrobe choices — and William is “incensed” by it all.

A Palace spokesperson had said that Kate no longer wanted to release official details of her wardrobe choices for every appearance and engagement. The source had said that the princess wanted the focus of her engagements to be their purpose, their charitable or constitutional role, rather than Kate’s shoes. A fair point, especially considering many of Kate’s engagements and appearances specifically involve charities or foundations involved in good works — overshadowing them is not a good look.

Naturally, the words met with criticism from Royal fashion fans, and Kate was dragged for her choices and the whole thing blew up into a major drama. The response was enough that the same Palace source spoke out again to “clarify” the situation.

“To clarify, the comments in the article were from me, not from the Princess of Wales … To be clear there has been no change in approach to sharing information about Her Royal Highness’ clothing.”

That wasn’t quite enough to quell the rumors and calm the stormy seas created by the mere suggestion that the princess would no longer release any details of her outfits. Despite no protocol having been changed — if the princess wants to release details, as before, she will — people were not happy. Speaking to InTouch Weekly, an inside source suggested that Kate was going to “do what makes her comfortable” anyway.

“There’s a huge feeling amongst not just the royal family but also within all the people that work for them, that Kate can do no wrong, so of course everyone is appalled that she’s even being questioned over this. She’s being told by everyone to totally ignore the detractors and continue to do what makes her feel comfortable.

The rest of the family — as well as staff and the various hangers-on — are reportedly very angry at the reception Kate’s decision to center her work rather than her wardrobe has received. The very fact that it was an issue at all is bad enough for them, but In Touch’s source reveals that William is particularly unhappy thanks to the tough year Kate’s had — a fair response given the circumstances.

William is especially incensed, he can’t believe after all she’s been through over the past year that anyone would dare try and make her feel bad.”

Kate has reportedly decided to make more impactful, meaningful appearances, and the focus on her work rather than her fashion seems like a perfectly reasonable and understandable outgrowth of this. The drama seems a bit like a storm in a teacup, especially since, according to the Palace, nothing has really changed.

