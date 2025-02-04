Kate Middleton is done with one part of Palace life as she orders a big change post-cancer recovery

Kate Middleton is taking confident strides back into royal life after the announcement that her cancer is in remission. As she “draws a line” under the difficult period in her life, the princess is set to make some big changes in both her personal and professional lives.

Recommended Videos

As part of her reevaluation of her public affairs, Kate has come out swinging with new initiatives, such as her Shaping Up campaign. The princess wants to focus on important messages affecting millions. It doesn’t stop there, though, as Kensington Palace is no longer going to routinely release official details about her outfits. According to The Times, word from the Palace is that this focus on her fashion choices isn’t something the princess wants to encourage — apparently, she feels that it’s detracting from her core message and work.

She wants the focus to be on the really important issues, the people and the causes she is spotlighting. There will always be an appreciation of what the princess is wearing from some of the public and she gets that. But do we need to be officially always saying what she is wearing? No. The style is there but it’s about the substance.

Royal watchers love Kate for her fashion choices, where she blends high-street fashion with the occasional bespoke or very expensive piece depending on the occasion. Whole books could be filled with copy that reads like “The Princess, resplendent in her £199 dress from…” or “Katherine, wearing a comfy and surprisingly down-to-earth…”, although mercifully, it’s usually contained to just a few lines of a longer piece. The princess has also used her platform to champion U.K. designers and businesses, wearing bespoke pieces or items from high street stores at key events, which has boosted sales for many a brand or independent designer.

Despite the love many fans have for her looks, and despite the boost it gives to sales when she wears a popular piece, it’s easy to see why the princess herself wants to downplay that element. Style is important, especially for someone as widely photographed as the future queen, but much of the work undertaken by the Princess of Wales is to champion important causes and amplify necessary voices. If her fashion choices are taking center stage, vital messages could be lost in the noise.

After all, when she speaks out about charity work or attends an event aimed at celebrating a particular cause or person, she isn’t there to have a red carpet “wow!” moment — she’s there as a part of the institution of monarchy, an arm of the U.K. state, performing a particular, constitutional, role. It’s meant to be about the message, not about the shoes. This factor is even more important with Kate’s reported change in perspective regarding official engagements, where she wants to prioritize those that are more important and meaningful.

Fortunately for royal fashion fans, the move doesn’t mark a complete end to official updates about Kate’s wardrobe. While the focus is now going to be on the engagements and the message, it’s understood that Kensington Palace will release information about wardrobe choices when it comes to especially important family or state events.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy