What was Tom Brown Jr.’s cause of death?

World-renowned survivalist, naturalist, and tracker Tom Brown Jr. died on August 16, 2024. Brown was known for his work teaching people how to survive in the wilderness, as well as pushing a message of appreciation for nature. His legacy will live on, particularly among those who love the outdoors, and those who have learned the survival ropes from the experienced icon.

Recommended Videos

Tom Brown Jr.’s work and legacy

Tom Brown Jr. was best known for his Tracker School. Based out of the New Jersey Pine Barrens, Brown taught classes outdoors on tracking, foraging, making weapons for hunting, and other survival skills for the outdoors. The Pine Barrens were the perfect place, not only for the Tracker School, but for Brown’s adventurous nature. The school was known for its stripped-back teaching module, with very few comforts and amenities, making students truly rely on only themselves and nature.

In his first book, The Tracker, Brown shared the origins of his fascination with nature, sharing that he had been exploring the outdoors since the age of 7. He wrote about how he befriended a boy named Ricky, whose grandfather was Lipan Apache named Stalking Wolf, and taught the two boys all about wilderness survival.

How did Tom Brown Jr. die?

Tom Brown Jr.’s son, Coty Brown, confirmed his father’s death on Aug. 16, 2024. Brown died in a hospital, and his son reported that his health had previously been on the decline. The specifics of the health issues Brown might have faced have not yet been released to the public. He was 74 years old, and is survived by his wife Celeste Brown and his three children.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy