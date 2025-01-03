Forgot password
LAS VEGAS - AUGUST 14: Entertainer Wayne Osmond performs at the Orleans Hotel & Casino August 14, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The members of the Osmond family have reunited to film a television special for PBS called, "The Osmond 50th Anniversary, starring The Osmond Brothers, with special guests Donny, Marie, and Jimmy," which is scheduled to air in the U.S. in March 2008. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Category:
Celebrities
Music

What was Wayne Osmond’s cause of death?

He never forgot what really mattered: faith, family, and a good old-fashioned banana split.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|

Published: Jan 3, 2025 07:11 am

When you think of family bands, The Osmonds are usually the first that spring to mind. Born and bred in Ogden, Utah, this brigade of brothers not only captured but absolutely enchanted the hearts of fans worldwide with their spot-on harmonies and electric stage presence. Tragically, on the first day of 2025, we said goodbye to one of the OGs, Wayne Osmond, who passed at the age of 73.

Born in 1951, Wayne was the fifth son of Olive May Davis and George Virl Osmond. The Osmond family’s music career began when Wayne’s older brothers, Alan, Merrill, and Jay, started singing as a barbershop quartet. Wayne, along with younger brother Donny, joined the group as they transformed into a more pop-oriented band. They were initially discovered by Jay Williams, father of the legendary Andy Williams, while performing at Disneyland in 1962, and the group quickly became regulars on The Andy Williams Show.

Rockin’ through the 70s

UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 01 : The Osmonds, Wayne, Jay, Merrill, Jimmy, Marie, Alan and Donny during a visit to the UK circa 1974 in England. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

As the 1970s rolled in, The Osmonds transitioned into a full-fledged pop sensation, releasing a string of hit singles and albums. Wayne, the lead guitarist, was instrumental in shaping the band’s evolving sound, particularly as they embraced a more rock ‘n’ roll vibe in the mid-70s. Wayne’s guitar playing was a distinctive element of the band’s sound during this period. They appealed to a wide audience with their clean-cut image and catchy tunes, often compared to The Jackson 5. Hits like “One Bad Apple” and “Crazy Horses” cemented their status as pop icons. In addition to performing with his brothers, Wayne was part of the spin-off duo Donny & Marie, featuring in their variety show which aired from 1976 to 1979.

As time went on, the spotlight on the Osmonds dimmed, as it inevitably does for most pop sensations. The music industry moved on to disco, punk, and whatever came next, but the Osmonds had made their mark. Wayne, along with his siblings, held concerts now and then, and got involved in charitable endeavors as well. A devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he also exemplified the values of his religion both on and off stage. 

Wayne Osmond’s final years

Wayne faced some health challenges later in life, including a brain tumor in 1997, and in 2012, a stroke. These health issues took a toll, and eventually, Wayne also faced a significant hearing impairment. For a musician, losing your hearing is like a painter losing their eyesight. And, this setback forced Wayne to hang up his guitar and retire from the music biz.

Tragically, on January 1, 2025, Wayne suffered another massive stroke, and this time, he didn’t make it through. In a heartfelt statement, his family confirmed that he had passed away peacefully. “His legacy of faith, music, love, and laughter have influenced the lives of many people around the world,” the singer’s family shared. Rest in peace, Wayne. Your legacy will live on, and your memory will be cherished by all those who had the privilege of knowing you.

