What will happen to Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry’s ill-advised matching tattoos after the break-up?

Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia and Zach Bryan’s whirlwind romance was the subject of much chatter last month, when news broke that the internet personality and country music star had called it quits one year after they first started dating. The pair, who have captured attention with Brianna regularly sharing updates about their relationship on her popular podcast, BFFs, are now navigating a very public breakup.

While much of the chatter around the couple’s split has centered on accusations of emotional abuse on Zach’s part, more eagle-eyed fans have been left wondering what will happen with Zach and Brianna’s matching tattoos, which they debuted in April of last year. Now in the thralls of a messy breakup, people are questioning whether either of them will have their ink removed.

Brianna says the tattoos were evidence of “love bombing”

We got our clearest indication of what will happen to Brianna and Zach’s tattoos in a recent episode of the former’s BFFs podcast. Discussing how the tattoo originated, Brianna revealed that her musician partner got a tattoo dedicated to her just days after they’d started getting to know each other while on a road trip from Philadelphia to Oklahoma. According to Brianna, it was just “two or three days later” that Zach got the tattoo, which is positioned on his arm.

The podcaster went on to claim that this show of commitment so early on in their relationship was a form of “love bombing,” since it was evidence of him being a “great dude… in the first four months of our relationship” only to “switch up” further down the track. Zach’s tattoo is a quote inspired by his relationship with Brianna, but the internet personality revealed she is the originator of the design and the concept.

Brianna has a tattoo of Zach’s lyrics

Last year, while still in a relationship with Zach, Brianna took to TikTok to share a video discussing her tattoos, with one on her arm referring to her then-boyfriend. The tattoo in question is the quote “how lucky are we,” which is scrawled on her left arm above her elbow. In the video, Brianna says she got the tattoo “years ago” while she was “drunk” with her friends, but it took on a new meaning when Zach went on to incorporate the quote into the lyrics of his song titled “28”.

That song sees Zach reflect on his relationship with Brianna, but the podcaster says she won’t remove the ink despite the breakup and even though it’s a reminder of their romance. “I see a lot of people being like, ‘Well now I have to get my ‘how lucky are we’ tattoo removed,’” Brianna said while addressing the tattoo in a TikTok video. “But that was my thing. That’s my tattoo. Now, we’re matching.”

Does Zach still have a tattoo of Brianna?

Brianna again declared that she won’t get the tattoo removed since it “is mine,” but it’s a little less clear what Zach will do with his matching tattoo. While Brianna has been very public about their relationship, Zach has spoken far less frequently of his former flame, save for a social media post first announcing their breakup.

Remaining tight-lipped about the relationship means we might not ever discover what Zach does with his tattoo, but we’re sure there’ll be eagle-eyed fans who will spot if the musician has the Brianna quote removed.

